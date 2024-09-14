Anerlisa Muigai & family celebrate Tabitha Karanja's 60th birthday in style [Photos]

The glamorous event was attended by close family and friends to celebrate Tabitha Karanja who is a towering figure in Kenya’s business and political circles.

Guests wore white and black that blended well with the décor at the event that oozed class, elegance and glamour.

Anerlisa Muigai pens birthday message to mum as she turns 60

In appreciation of her mother, businesswoman Anerlisa penned a message in which she professed her love for the businesswoman, opening up on the unbreakable bond of friendship that they share.

"LETTER TO MY MUM: I love you, for all that you do - for your wisdom and kindness, your patience and generosity, and for always believing in me. I can only imagine how miserable I would be without you. You know me the best.

“ I love you so much mum, I feel so safe and happy to be in your arms. You are the biggest gift from God. I am so lucky to have you as my mum. HAPPY 60TH BIRTHDAY 🎉🎂🎊🎉🎂🍰🎉." Anerlisa wrote.

She shared photos of the exquisite event, showing the family in a celebratory mood as they cut a cake to mark the milestone.

The photos had the caption: “Family is EVERYTHING ❤️”, reflecting her deep appreciation of her family and the bonds that they share.

The Senator’s husband, Joseph Muigai was also in attendance, donning a black suit and a white shirt, and was pictured in high spirits celebrating his wife’s birthday.

Tabitha Karanja's triumphs and challenges

The last few years came with its fair share of triumphs and challenges for the businesswoman and her family.

Among the triumphs were clinching the Nakuru Senatorial seat that placed her within the matrix of power where laws are made.

She also secured weathered a storm in the business world with several court cases that threatened to bring her business empire down and stall operations at Keroche Breweries.

In January last year, the Nakuru Senator officially resigned from her position as the CEO of Keroche Breweries after serving the company for 25 years.

"After 25 years as captain, the time has come for me to pass on the baton to the next generation of business leaders. It is with immense pride that I announce my stepping down as Keroche CEO," she stated at the time.

