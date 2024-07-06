Netizens react after Anerlisa Muigai surrenders her life to Christ

Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has made a significant life change by giving her life to Jesus Christ.

The businesswoman recently announced her newfound faith on her social media page, sparking widespread reactions from netizens.

Anerlisa Muigai announces her salvation

Anerlisa Muigai took to Instagram on July 5 to share her transformative experience. She uploaded a video of herself in a car, accompanied by a caption that expressed the peace and fulfillment she has found since surrendering her life to Jesus.

Anerlisa's announcement came just weeks after another celebrity, Michelle Ntalami, also publicly declared her faith.

Since embracing Christianity, Anerlisa has experienced numerous positive changes. She highlighted the peace she now feels and the fulfillment from surrounding herself with people who align with her values.

Her testimony underscores the profound impact her faith has had on her personal life, leading her to a path of serenity and purpose.

"So glad to have given my life to Christ. My life is so much at peace. The people I have chosen in my life are everything I ever wanted. God is the only way. You come first," Anerlisa shared.

Anerlisa Muigai's engagement

The announcement of Anerlisa Muigai's newfound faith came a few months after she got engaged.

In March 2024, the ex-wife of Tanzanian singer Ben Pol said yes to her longtime boyfriend, Melvin Ibrahim. Known for keeping her private life away from the public eye, Anerlisa's engagement came as a delightful surprise to many.

Melvin Ibrahim, the man behind the engagement ring, is not a familiar face in the spotlight. However, he is the director at Apex Automotive, a car dealership based in Nairobi.

Is Salvation becoming a trend among celebrities?

Anerlisa's announcement follows a similar declaration by Michelle Ntalami, who recently returned to social media with news of her salvation.

Michelle posted new photos dressed in white, symbolizing purity and a fresh start, and shared her spiritual encounter with God.

Her post received mixed reactions, with some fans congratulating her while others expressed skepticism.

Netizens react to Anerlisa's newfound faith.

Anerlisa’s was reshared by various local blogs, prompting a wave of reactions from Kenyans.