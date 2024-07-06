The sports category has moved to a new website.

Netizens react after Anerlisa Muigai surrenders her life to Christ

Lynet Okumu

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai surrenders her life to Christ months after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Melvin Ibrahim.

Anerlisa Muigai (Instagram)
Anerlisa Muigai (Instagram)
  • Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has embraced Christianity and surrendered her life to Jesus Christ.
  • She shared the news of her newfound faith, highlighting the peace and fulfillment she has experienced since making this decision.
  • Her announcement comes after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Melvin Ibrahim in March 2024

Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has made a significant life change by giving her life to Jesus Christ.

The businesswoman recently announced her newfound faith on her social media page, sparking widespread reactions from netizens.

Anerlisa Muigai took to Instagram on July 5 to share her transformative experience. She uploaded a video of herself in a car, accompanied by a caption that expressed the peace and fulfillment she has found since surrendering her life to Jesus.

Anerlisa's announcement came just weeks after another celebrity, Michelle Ntalami, also publicly declared her faith.

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai
Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Since embracing Christianity, Anerlisa has experienced numerous positive changes. She highlighted the peace she now feels and the fulfillment from surrounding herself with people who align with her values.

Her testimony underscores the profound impact her faith has had on her personal life, leading her to a path of serenity and purpose.

"So glad to have given my life to Christ. My life is so much at peace. The people I have chosen in my life are everything I ever wanted. God is the only way. You come first," Anerlisa shared.

Anerlisa Muigai
Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement of Anerlisa Muigai's newfound faith came a few months after she got engaged.

In March 2024, the ex-wife of Tanzanian singer Ben Pol said yes to her longtime boyfriend, Melvin Ibrahim. Known for keeping her private life away from the public eye, Anerlisa's engagement came as a delightful surprise to many.

Melvin Ibrahim, the man behind the engagement ring, is not a familiar face in the spotlight. However, he is the director at Apex Automotive, a car dealership based in Nairobi.

Anerlisa Muigai and her fiancé Melvin Ibrahim during their engagement party on march 16, 2024.
Anerlisa Muigai and her fiancé Melvin Ibrahim during their engagement party on march 16, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa's announcement follows a similar declaration by Michelle Ntalami, who recently returned to social media with news of her salvation.

Michelle posted new photos dressed in white, symbolizing purity and a fresh start, and shared her spiritual encounter with God.

Her post received mixed reactions, with some fans congratulating her while others expressed skepticism.

Kenyan Businesswoman Michelle Ntalami ( Instagram)
Kenyan Businesswoman Michelle Ntalami ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
Anerlisa’s was reshared by various local blogs, prompting a wave of reactions from Kenyans.

Social media users were quick to voice their opinions, with many offering words of encouragement and support.

