Kenyan socialite and business woman Alhuddah Njoroge aka Huddah Monroe has said that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection reports looked like a joke at the beginning.

In a post on her insta-stories, Huddah stated that the seriousness of it is now hitting home for her and it's already scary.

The socialite added that daily reports have been taking a toll on her spirit and this has gone as far as getting her paranoid.

At first it looked like a joke, now it's really hitting home - Huddah on Coronavirus

She added that she was also leaving social media for a while, until things calm down.

"Leaving social media for a while. All these news daily is weighin so much on me and my spirit. At first it looked like a joke. But now it's really hitting home! And the more I see it: the more paranoid I get!" she said.

In another post, Huddah called on people to stay indoors and pray for the best.

At first it looked like a joke, now it's really hitting home - Huddah on Coronavirus

She also urged them to stay educated and keep a positive thinking and all will be well.

"Stay home. Stay prayed up! Stay educated. Keep a positive mindset. And hope for the best!" she added.

Huddah Monroe who is currently in Dubai made the remarks on Tuesday night.

At first it looked like a joke, now it's really hitting home - Huddah on Coronavirus