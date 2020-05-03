K24 news anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo surprised health workers at the Mbagathi Hospital as she treated them to lunch on Saturday.

According to Betty she decided to treat the health workers together with her friend Chef Tracy Macharia who came up with the idea.

The mother of one said that the lunch treat was a way of appreciating health workers for the good work they have been doing in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Betty Kyallo surprises Mbagathi Hospital health workers as she treats them to lunch

Ms Kyallo said that they were able to treat an excess of 150 members of staff at the Mbagathi hospital to the lunch, as she appreciated the hospital's management for making it possible.

“Yesterday my Friend Chef @btdtracy and I decided to do a little something for some of the health workers at Mbagathi. It was just a way to say thank you for the great work they are doing in this pandemic. I want to personally thank the Administration for allowing us to do this. It was worth the hard work. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, clinicians, lab technicians plus all the support staff including cleaners, guards. Also a big thank you to the kitchen staff led by Solomon who together with his team led us so well till we were done. Big up @btdtracy for thinking of this amazing idea. We ended up being of service to more than 150 staff,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mbagathi is one of the hospitals tasked with treating patients who test positive for the deadly novel coronavirus disease that has so far infected more than 435 people in Kenya.

Photos

