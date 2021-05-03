RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Brenda Wairimu celebrates 32nd birthday with a Stunning Photo

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Happy Birthday, Brenda!

Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday
Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Pulse Live Kenya

May 3rd is turning out to be a celebratory day as Big Pin celebrated his birthday, Moji Short Baba shared that he got married and the world marks World Press Freedom Day.

Recommended articles

To add to this, Kenyan Actress Brenda Wairimu is also today celebrating her 32nd birthday!

In an Instagram post, Brenda was excited about getting older saying, “The best part about getting older, is you get to see how everything turned out 🌻 It's my birthday 💛 !”

Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday
Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Pulse Live Kenya
Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday
Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating Brenda on her birthday were her friends as well as fellow actresses/actors in the entertainment industry.

Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday
Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Brenda Wairimu celebrates birthday Pulse Live Kenya

Jackyvike: “Happy Birthday Mamake❤️”

Hassansarah: “Happy birthday gorgeous 🤗💛🎂🎉💃🏾”

Terryannechebet: “Happy Birthday!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️”

Moniqueangelynbett: “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend! Here's to many more ❤️❤️❤️”

Teacherwanjiku: “😍😍😍happy birthday dear”

Theemwalimurachel: “Happy happy birthday!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke