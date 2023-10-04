Michelle Ntalami unpacks lawsuit against Minne Kariuki, MNET TV and D&R Studios

Her decision is driven by a commitment to stand up not only for herself but also for other women who have been victims of similar mistreatment and exploitation.

Ntalami made her intentions clear in a heartfelt social media post where she voiced her concerns about the treatment of women in Kenya, especially in a television show that she believes profits from the belittling and degradation of women.

She emphasised the need to address this issue and protect the well-being of individuals, as well as uphold broadcasting laws.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the specific reasons behind Ntalami's legal action against the parties involved:

Ntalami suing D&R Studios Kenya

Ntalami alleges that D&R Studios Kenya was negligent in not providing her with an actor's consent form and for using her images without her permission.

She also claims that the studio failed in its duty to protect her from bullying and defamatory attacks while disregarding her cease and desist letter.

Ntalami suing M-NET TV

Ntalami has taken issue with M-NET TV for failing to protect her and violating her Privacy Rights to Data Protection.

She accuses the company of aiding and abetting cyberbullying, defamation, and commercial exploitation.

Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, she alleges that M-NET TV continued to use her images despite receiving a legal notice to cease such actions.

Ntalami suing Minne Kariuki

Ntalami's legal action against Minne Kariuki centres around allegations of bullying and insults.

Rather than using the reality show to positively enhance her personal brand, Ntalami claims that Minne resorted to hurling insults at her.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ntalami emphasises that such behaviour has consequences, and the legal action is a response to the negative actions taken against her.