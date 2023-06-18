The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

8 unscripted rules of a modern dad - Lessons from Pascal Tokodi & Lenana Kariba

Lynet Okumu

Actors Pascal Tokodi & Lenana Kariba believe that parenting has evolved to a shared responsibility, regardless of gender

From left: Lenana Kariba & Pascal Tokodi
From left: Lenana Kariba & Pascal Tokodi

Fatherhood in the 21st century has undergone significant changes and has evolved into a more inclusive and involved role for fathers.

Recommended articles

Gone are the days when fathers were solely seen as providers or distant figures in their children's lives.

Today, fathers actively participate in parenting, contributing to their children's emotional, physical, and intellectual development.

One of the key aspects of modern fatherhood is the breaking down of traditional gender roles. Fathers are now taking on a more hands-on role in caring for their children, challenging the notion that child-rearing is solely a mother's responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

They change diapers, feed their babies, and engage in activities that foster bonding and connection.

And this even applies to celebrity fathers, who are often surrounded by fame and fortune.

Lenana Kariba and Pascal Tokodi, two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, share their experiences and insights on fatherhood in the 21st century.

Through their heartfelt words, we discover the unscripted rules of fatherhood that guide their paths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenana Kariba, who recently welcomed his first child, Eva, acknowledges that fatherhood has profoundly transformed him.

Lenana and his wife Helen announced the arrival of their daughter on May 21, 2023.

According to him, becoming a father changes you, challenges you, and helps you discover strengths you never knew you had.

Lenana Kariba, his wife and newborn baby
Lenana Kariba, his wife and newborn baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Actor Lenana Kariba and wife Helena welcome their first child [Photo]

ADVERTISEMENT

He takes pride in his active involvement in raising his daughter Eva.

"I've taken quite a big role with the baby. She actually sleeps with me, am the one who stays up with her all night, am the one who feeds her when she wakes up.

"I have taken that mom role, and I think that’s what changed me. I fit so comfortably, and am so happy to do that. I’m happy to be a stay at home dad. That’s the point it has gotten to. And a lot of men needs to know that it's okay," Lenana said during an interview with this writer.

Lenana emphasizes that fathers should break stereotypes and go the extra mile to make their children happy.

He mentions watching videos of dads putting on dresses, doing their daughters' nails and hair, and thought he would never do that.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lenana Kariba and his wife Helen
Lenana Kariba and his wife Helen Pulse Live Kenya

However, with his daughter in his arms, he realizes he would do anything to see her smile.

For Lenana, there is no particular standardized way of raising a child. It all depends with the parents and what the child grows up to become.

  • Challenging societal norms of mothers staying at home and fathers working
  • Recognizing that parenting is a shared responsibility, regardless of gender
  • Being actively involved in school activities and daily routines
  • Considering the implications of social media and technology on children's lives
  • Respecting individual parental decisions regarding exposing children to social media
  • Balancing the desire to let children be themselves while setting necessary boundaries
  • Addressing parental concerns about behavior, mannerisms, and personal choices
  • Embracing a different approach to parenting and allowing her daughter to find her own path within certain standards and values
ADVERTISEMENT

For Pascal Tokodi, a father of one, his daughter's happiness comes first.

Pascal Tokodi & his daughter AJ
Pascal Tokodi & his daughter AJ Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn on his birthday [Photos]

Pascal and his wife Grace Ekirapa welcomed their bundle of joy on April 21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He makes it clear that he will not tolerate anyone hurting his daughter, stating that he will stand up for her without hesitation.

Pascal Tokodi reflects on the profound impact of becoming a father, describing it as the greatest day of his life.

Holding his daughter in his arms for the first time filled him with overwhelming emotions, as he witnessed a beauty he had never experienced before.

"The greatest day of my life was when she told me she was pregnant. When I held my daughter in my arms nine months later, I cried. I felt like I’d never seen anything beautiful in my life" he said.

Pascal Tokodi & his daughter AJ
Pascal Tokodi & his daughter AJ Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Drawing inspiration from his own relationship with his father, Pascal cherishes their friendship and aims to be the same for his daughter.

He expresses his unconditional support and pride in his daughter, aspiring to provide the same unwavering support that his father has given him.

"My dad and I we are first friends before blood. I call him up anytime, he’s very proud of me and what have become. He’s very supportive. Everything he is to me, I want to be to my daughter," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Motivation to protect and guide her daughter in the changing world
  • Teaching her important values, including faith and forming a relationship with God
  • Embracing parental responsibilities, including changing diapers, with pride and involvement
  • Rejecting traditional gender roles and valuing partnership in marriage and parenting
  • Focusing on the happiness and overall well-being of her daughter, rather than imposing specific career aspirations
  • Nurturing his daughter's understanding of life and ensuring access to quality education
  • Striking a balance between allowing freedom and instilling awareness about the potential pitfalls of technology and social media
  • Teaching discernment and the ability to identify negative influences or dangerous individuals
Pascal Tokodi & Baby AJ
Pascal Tokodi & Baby AJ Pulse Live Kenya

Both Lenana and Pascal emphasize the significance of being there for their children as friends and mentors.

The two actors, who are also close friends, prefer to dedicate quality time to their families in celebration of Father's Day.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond Platnumz's viral outfit sells out in stores, demand increases sharply

Diamond Platnumz's viral outfit sells out in stores, demand increases sharply

Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

Karen Nyamu splurges Sh420K on Samidoh's Father's Day gift

8 unscripted rules of a modern dad - Lessons from Pascal Tokodi & Lenana Kariba

8 unscripted rules of a modern dad - Lessons from Pascal Tokodi & Lenana Kariba

Wakavinye celebrates Njugush as Abel Mutua gushes over wife after winning awards

Wakavinye celebrates Njugush as Abel Mutua gushes over wife after winning awards

Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Grace Ekirapa reveals motherhood challenge she constantly has to deal with

Waihiga Mwaura: Reading news is only 10-20% of a news anchor's job [Video]

Waihiga Mwaura: Reading news is only 10-20% of a news anchor's job [Video]

Njugush, Abel Mutua among winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Njugush, Abel Mutua among winners at Communications Authority's KUZA Awards

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

Ciku Muiruri explains decision to forgive her daughter's abductors

5 hot songs released this week

5 hot songs released this week

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond Platnumz in Tanzania

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

The late Shosh Wa Kinangop

Emotions run high as Shosh Wa Kinangop is laid to rest

Actress Awinja

Awinja's rib-tickling Marriage Finance Bill to Ruto