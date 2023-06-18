8 unscripted rules of a modern dad - Lessons from Pascal Tokodi & Lenana Kariba

Gone are the days when fathers were solely seen as providers or distant figures in their children's lives.

Today, fathers actively participate in parenting, contributing to their children's emotional, physical, and intellectual development.

One of the key aspects of modern fatherhood is the breaking down of traditional gender roles. Fathers are now taking on a more hands-on role in caring for their children, challenging the notion that child-rearing is solely a mother's responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

They change diapers, feed their babies, and engage in activities that foster bonding and connection.

And this even applies to celebrity fathers, who are often surrounded by fame and fortune.

Lenana Kariba and Pascal Tokodi, two prominent figures in the entertainment industry, share their experiences and insights on fatherhood in the 21st century.

Through their heartfelt words, we discover the unscripted rules of fatherhood that guide their paths.

Lenana Kariba embraces the role of a stay-at-home dad

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenana Kariba, who recently welcomed his first child, Eva, acknowledges that fatherhood has profoundly transformed him.

Lenana and his wife Helen announced the arrival of their daughter on May 21, 2023.

According to him, becoming a father changes you, challenges you, and helps you discover strengths you never knew you had.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He takes pride in his active involvement in raising his daughter Eva.

"I've taken quite a big role with the baby. She actually sleeps with me, am the one who stays up with her all night, am the one who feeds her when she wakes up.

"I have taken that mom role, and I think that’s what changed me. I fit so comfortably, and am so happy to do that. I’m happy to be a stay at home dad. That’s the point it has gotten to. And a lot of men needs to know that it's okay," Lenana said during an interview with this writer.

Lenana emphasizes that fathers should break stereotypes and go the extra mile to make their children happy.

He mentions watching videos of dads putting on dresses, doing their daughters' nails and hair, and thought he would never do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

However, with his daughter in his arms, he realizes he would do anything to see her smile.

For Lenana, there is no particular standardized way of raising a child. It all depends with the parents and what the child grows up to become.

Here are 8 things guiding Lenana's role as a father

Challenging societal norms of mothers staying at home and fathers working

Recognizing that parenting is a shared responsibility, regardless of gender

Being actively involved in school activities and daily routines

Considering the implications of social media and technology on children's lives

Respecting individual parental decisions regarding exposing children to social media

Balancing the desire to let children be themselves while setting necessary boundaries

Addressing parental concerns about behavior, mannerisms, and personal choices

Embracing a different approach to parenting and allowing her daughter to find her own path within certain standards and values

ADVERTISEMENT

Pascal asserts that protecting his daughter from harm is a non-negotiable rule

For Pascal Tokodi, a father of one, his daughter's happiness comes first.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pascal and his wife Grace Ekirapa welcomed their bundle of joy on April 21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He makes it clear that he will not tolerate anyone hurting his daughter, stating that he will stand up for her without hesitation.

Pascal Tokodi reflects on the profound impact of becoming a father, describing it as the greatest day of his life.

Holding his daughter in his arms for the first time filled him with overwhelming emotions, as he witnessed a beauty he had never experienced before.

"The greatest day of my life was when she told me she was pregnant. When I held my daughter in my arms nine months later, I cried. I felt like I’d never seen anything beautiful in my life" he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing inspiration from his own relationship with his father, Pascal cherishes their friendship and aims to be the same for his daughter.

He expresses his unconditional support and pride in his daughter, aspiring to provide the same unwavering support that his father has given him.

"My dad and I we are first friends before blood. I call him up anytime, he’s very proud of me and what have become. He’s very supportive. Everything he is to me, I want to be to my daughter," he said.

Here are 8 things guiding Pascal's role as a father

ADVERTISEMENT

Motivation to protect and guide her daughter in the changing world

Teaching her important values, including faith and forming a relationship with God

Embracing parental responsibilities, including changing diapers, with pride and involvement

Rejecting traditional gender roles and valuing partnership in marriage and parenting

Focusing on the happiness and overall well-being of her daughter, rather than imposing specific career aspirations

Nurturing his daughter's understanding of life and ensuring access to quality education

Striking a balance between allowing freedom and instilling awareness about the potential pitfalls of technology and social media

Teaching discernment and the ability to identify negative influences or dangerous individuals

Pulse Live Kenya

Both Lenana and Pascal emphasize the significance of being there for their children as friends and mentors.