Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

The incident unfolded on August 31, just after he returned from celebrating his birthday with his wife.

Abel Mutua, known for his creative prowess in the entertainment industry, narrated the unexpected encounter with the ATPU that left an indelible mark on his year.

Film-maker Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Recounting the events, he shared that a mix-up mistakenly placed him on the radar of the anti-terror police, leading to his temporary detention for questioning.

During the hours of interrogation, Abel clarified his innocence, ultimately resulting in his release.

While he refrained from divulging specific details of the incident, he mentioned the unique and intense atmosphere of an ATPU interrogation room.

"I was not in the wrong. A mistake happened, but it was not anyone's fault, so I became a person of interest to the ATPU. They did not mishandle me, but there is a way they interrogate you in that room," Abel stated, providing a glimpse into the challenging experience.

Mutua added that the encounter, though initially distressing, fostered an unexpected positive outcome.

Following his release, he established a connection with senior officers within the ATPU, turning what could have been a negative experience into an opportunity to build relationships.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), a specialized unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), plays a crucial role in mitigating and investigating terrorism-related cases in Kenya.

How FBI & DCI thwarted terror plot after quietly arresting U.S. citizen in Nairobi

In December, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations teamed up with officers from the ATPU to arrest a U.S. citizen who was planning on joining Al Shabaab.

Nasr, also known as "Ghareeb Al-Muhajir," was taken into custody in Nairobi, on December 14, 2023, and transported to the United States on December 28 for prosecution.

The 23-year-old moved from New Jersey to Egypt in July 2023 and allegedly took steps to join al Shabaab, including making flight and lodging reservations for travel to Kenya.

"Since at least in or about November 2023, Nasr has repeatedly expressed his desire and plans to join al Shabaab and wage jihad, including in communications with an FBI confidential source, who was posing as a facilitator for terrorist organizations," the statement from attorney Damian Williams said.