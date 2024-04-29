The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mumbus shares Form 1 experience: 6 meals daily, forced friendships & Gen Z teachers

Lynet Okumu

Mumbus, the daughter of renowned Kenyan producer Abel Mutua, has shared her first-term experience in high school, and it's not what many might have expected.

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbus
Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbus

Mumbus, the daughter of renowned Kenyan actor and producer Abel Mutua, has shared her first-term experience in high school, and it's not what many might have expected.

Recommended articles

Contrary to common perceptions of homesickness and struggles with adjustment, Mumbus appears to be thriving and enjoying her time in school.

Mumbus, who enrolled in one of the prestigious schools under the Nova Pioneer Group for her form-one studies, revealed that she hasn't had any bad experiences since her first day at school.

ADVERTISEMENT
Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus
Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school

Unlike some of her peers who tearfully bid farewell to their parents, Mumbus embraced the transition smoothly and has adapted well to the school system.

According to Mumbus, high school is 'lit,' and she's relishing every moment of it. She has quickly made friends from various forms and feels like she has already integrated into the school community.

"After the final goodbyes, I just went back without feeling bad… I didn’t feel homesick. It’s not that bad. I have made a lot of friends. I have friends from every form," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impressively, she has found a newfound appreciation for mathematics, despite her previous reservations. She excelled in her first math test, emerging as the top performer in her class.

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbus
Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira celebrate as daughter Mumbus graduates

However, she admits to not enjoying physics due to the challenges it presents.

"It's funny that the subject that I used to hepa every single time in High School is now my favourite: Mathematics. I was the highest in the whole form in the first test… I don’t like Physics. It’s Maths but no… It’s so bad, I don’t like struggling," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One aspect of high school life that Mumbus particularly enjoys is the food. She describes the dining experience as amazing, with students being served six times a day.

The meals include pre-breakfast at 5:30 AM, followed by breakfast at 9:30 AM, lunch, a snack in the afternoon, dinner, and a final tea session before bedtime.

"The food is amazing. We eat six times a day. Pre-breakfast at 5:30 AM then breakfast at 9:30 AM. Then lunch. The fourth meal is like a snack before 4 PM. Then we eat dinner, before having tea just before we go to the dorms," she said.

Reflecting on her overall first term in high school, Mumbus expresses contentment and enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT
Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua
Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

She finds the school environment engaging and praises her teachers, noting that many of them seem to connect well with the students.

Despite the comforts of home, Mumbus admits that she finds returning to school more exciting, as it offers her the opportunity to delve into her studies and pursue her interests.

"Generally, my High school experience so far is lit. Khai mi staki kutoka… Home is boring. Now what am I doing there? Si I go back to school and read Physics," she said.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido speaks during an interview on Sway in the Morning by U.S.-based radio station Shade 45,

Why Davido initially ignored K24 TV's prank article & what pushed him to take action

Olive Burrows

Everything we know about Victoria Rubadiri's replacement on Citizen TV

Former KTN news anchor, the late Michael Oyier

Michael Oyier's Biography: Education, media, family, 7-year depression & cause of death

Businesswoman Akothee

He lied he was going on mission - Akothee shares how ex-hubby cheated with a Kisii lady