Mumbus shares Form 1 experience: 6 meals daily, forced friendships & Gen Z teachers

Contrary to common perceptions of homesickness and struggles with adjustment, Mumbus appears to be thriving and enjoying her time in school.

Mumbus: High school is lit!

Mumbus, who enrolled in one of the prestigious schools under the Nova Pioneer Group for her form-one studies, revealed that she hasn't had any bad experiences since her first day at school.

Unlike some of her peers who tearfully bid farewell to their parents, Mumbus embraced the transition smoothly and has adapted well to the school system.

According to Mumbus, high school is 'lit,' and she's relishing every moment of it. She has quickly made friends from various forms and feels like she has already integrated into the school community.

"After the final goodbyes, I just went back without feeling bad… I didn’t feel homesick. It’s not that bad. I have made a lot of friends. I have friends from every form," she said.

Impressively, she has found a newfound appreciation for mathematics, despite her previous reservations. She excelled in her first math test, emerging as the top performer in her class.

However, she admits to not enjoying physics due to the challenges it presents.

"It's funny that the subject that I used to hepa every single time in High School is now my favourite: Mathematics. I was the highest in the whole form in the first test… I don’t like Physics. It’s Maths but no… It’s so bad, I don’t like struggling," she said.

Mumbus reveals the exceptional dining experience at her school

One aspect of high school life that Mumbus particularly enjoys is the food. She describes the dining experience as amazing, with students being served six times a day.

The meals include pre-breakfast at 5:30 AM, followed by breakfast at 9:30 AM, lunch, a snack in the afternoon, dinner, and a final tea session before bedtime.

"The food is amazing. We eat six times a day. Pre-breakfast at 5:30 AM then breakfast at 9:30 AM. Then lunch. The fourth meal is like a snack before 4 PM. Then we eat dinner, before having tea just before we go to the dorms," she said.

Reflecting on her overall first term in high school, Mumbus expresses contentment and enthusiasm.

She finds the school environment engaging and praises her teachers, noting that many of them seem to connect well with the students.

Despite the comforts of home, Mumbus admits that she finds returning to school more exciting, as it offers her the opportunity to delve into her studies and pursue her interests.