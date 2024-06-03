Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

- Actress Foi Wambui shared her excitement about acquiring a new car named Kia on social media
- Foi Wambui has made significant strides in the Kenyan film industry with versatile performances in various movies and TV shows
- She has earned acclaim and recognition, including the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award at the Kalasha Awards in 2020
Congratulations Foi!
Recommended articles
Renowned actress Foi Wambui took to her social media on Monday, June 3 to share an exciting milestone in her life.
In a heartfelt post, she revealed she had acquired a new car, which she affectionately named Kia, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the adventures ahead.
"A God of restoration. Meet my new baby, Kia. She's hot, grown, spicy, and classy. She's a big girl, for a girl with a big God. Can't wait to go on adventures and make memories with her," she wrote. Foi's joy and enthusiasm were palpable, resonating deeply with her followers.
Foi's new car, a Kia, symbolises more than just a mode of transportation. It's a representation of her personal growth and success.
While the specific model of her Kia wasn't disclosed, the new purchase can be seen as a testament to her overcoming past challenges and embracing new beginnings.
Foi Wambui's Acting Career
Foi Wambui has steadily risen to prominence in the Kenyan film industry, making significant strides and earning acclaim for her versatile performances. From taking major roles in 'Sincerely', 'Daisy', 'Crime and Justice', Salem, and 'Shanga' the fast-rising actress has proven her dedication and desire for film stardom.
Foi began acting at a young age and has grown to become a sought-after talent in the Kenyan Film Industry.
She scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award during the Kalasha Awards in 2020 for 'Sincerely', 'Daisy', among many other accolades. This award marked a significant recognition of her talent and hard work.
In her latest role in 'Shanga', where she plays Soilan, Foi revealed the dedication she puts into her craft pointing out that she had to learn the Maasai dialect.
This commitment to authenticity and excellence continues to set her apart in the industry.
Besides her flourishing acting career, Foi has also had a successful stint as a TV host. In 2021, she hosted the show 'Yes! Ndio! Beeni!', which aired on DSTV.
Her versatility extends beyond TV and film; she is also a prolific digital content creator, engaging a wide audience with her vibrant and relatable content on social media.