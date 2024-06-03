The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Amos Robi

Congratulations Foi!

Actress Foi Wambui
Actress Foi Wambui
  • Actress Foi Wambui shared her excitement about acquiring a new car named Kia on social media
  • Foi Wambui has made significant strides in the Kenyan film industry with versatile performances in various movies and TV shows
  • She has earned acclaim and recognition, including the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award at the Kalasha Awards in 2020

Recommended articles

Renowned actress Foi Wambui took to her social media on Monday, June 3 to share an exciting milestone in her life.

In a heartfelt post, she revealed she had acquired a new car, which she affectionately named Kia, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the adventures ahead.

"A God of restoration. Meet my new baby, Kia. She's hot, grown, spicy, and classy. She's a big girl, for a girl with a big God. Can't wait to go on adventures and make memories with her," she wrote. Foi's joy and enthusiasm were palpable, resonating deeply with her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foi's new car, a Kia, symbolises more than just a mode of transportation. It's a representation of her personal growth and success.

Actress Foi Wambui
Actress Foi Wambui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charisma talks about his relationship with Foi Wambui for the first time

While the specific model of her Kia wasn't disclosed, the new purchase can be seen as a testament to her overcoming past challenges and embracing new beginnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foi Wambui has steadily risen to prominence in the Kenyan film industry, making significant strides and earning acclaim for her versatile performances. From taking major roles in 'Sincerely', 'Daisy', 'Crime and Justice', Salem, and 'Shanga' the fast-rising actress has proven her dedication and desire for film stardom.

Foi began acting at a young age and has grown to become a sought-after talent in the Kenyan Film Industry.

Actress Foi Wambui
Actress Foi Wambui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

She scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award during the Kalasha Awards in 2020 for 'Sincerely', 'Daisy', among many other accolades. This award marked a significant recognition of her talent and hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her latest role in 'Shanga', where she plays Soilan, Foi revealed the dedication she puts into her craft pointing out that she had to learn the Maasai dialect.

This commitment to authenticity and excellence continues to set her apart in the industry.

Besides her flourishing acting career, Foi has also had a successful stint as a TV host. In 2021, she hosted the show 'Yes! Ndio! Beeni!', which aired on DSTV.

Actress Foi Wambui
Actress Foi Wambui Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Where they are now: The new lives of 'Tahidi High' teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

Her versatility extends beyond TV and film; she is also a prolific digital content creator, engaging a wide audience with her vibrant and relatable content on social media.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

What it takes to earn the Red Diamond Play Button awarded to only 8 YouTube channels

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her with Eve Nyaga

How Eve Mungai feels about ex-boyfriend Trevor replacing her with Eve Nyaga

New presenter takes over Shatta Bways' slot on Radio Citizen as another host exists

New presenter takes over Shatta Bways' slot on Radio Citizen as another host exists

Kwambox: I made out with a couple of people in the 'Big Brother Africa' house

Kwambox: I made out with a couple of people in the 'Big Brother Africa' house

Jackie Matubia's motherhood decision after raising daughter alone for 2 years

Jackie Matubia's motherhood decision after raising daughter alone for 2 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YY Comedian

YY Comedian's words to dismissive uncle that have eventually come to pass

Kanze Dena and her son Amani

What Kanze Dena's son wishes he had from sister & why his mum keeps her memory alive

A collage of Jaguar's rural and city houses

Jaguar's city & rural mansions leave netizens wowed [Photos]

A collage of Peter Miracle Baby when he was still a Mugiithi singer ( left) and Miracle Baby in the church being ordained as a pastor (Right)

Timeline of Peter Miracle Baby's path from Gengetone glory to ordained pastor