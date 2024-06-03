Foi Wambui's chosen nickname for her new sleek ride

Renowned actress Foi Wambui took to her social media on Monday, June 3 to share an exciting milestone in her life.

In a heartfelt post, she revealed she had acquired a new car, which she affectionately named Kia, expressing her gratitude and excitement for the adventures ahead.

"A God of restoration. Meet my new baby, Kia. She's hot, grown, spicy, and classy. She's a big girl, for a girl with a big God. Can't wait to go on adventures and make memories with her," she wrote. Foi's joy and enthusiasm were palpable, resonating deeply with her followers.

Foi's new car, a Kia, symbolises more than just a mode of transportation. It's a representation of her personal growth and success.

Pulse Live Kenya

While the specific model of her Kia wasn't disclosed, the new purchase can be seen as a testament to her overcoming past challenges and embracing new beginnings.

Foi Wambui's Acting Career

Foi Wambui has steadily risen to prominence in the Kenyan film industry, making significant strides and earning acclaim for her versatile performances. From taking major roles in 'Sincerely', 'Daisy', 'Crime and Justice', Salem, and 'Shanga' the fast-rising actress has proven her dedication and desire for film stardom.

Foi began acting at a young age and has grown to become a sought-after talent in the Kenyan Film Industry.

Pulse Live Kenya

She scooped the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award during the Kalasha Awards in 2020 for 'Sincerely', 'Daisy', among many other accolades. This award marked a significant recognition of her talent and hard work.

In her latest role in 'Shanga', where she plays Soilan, Foi revealed the dedication she puts into her craft pointing out that she had to learn the Maasai dialect.

This commitment to authenticity and excellence continues to set her apart in the industry.

Besides her flourishing acting career, Foi has also had a successful stint as a TV host. In 2021, she hosted the show 'Yes! Ndio! Beeni!', which aired on DSTV.

Pulse Live Kenya

