Bongo Movie Actress and Miss Tanzania 2006 Wema Sepetu is offering Tsh. 2 Million (Sh. 94, 566.62) to whoever will find her lost Dog named Vanilla aka Manunu.

In an Instagram post, Ms Sepetu mentioned that her Dog went missing over the weekend and she is optimistic that soon she will find her.

“I really want my Manunu BACK....!!! Natop Up pesa sio 1m tena ni 2M... mkimuona popote anaitwa Vanilla or Manunu...😩😩😩😩”

“Please Just call Vanilla or Manunu anajua jina lake... PLEASE...😩😩😩”

“My Dog amepotea.....‼️‼️‼️‼️ Kwa yoyote atakayemuona kokote please anijulishe kwa namba hii 0679749903... na kuna zawadi ya 1M... Amepotea Asubuhi hii... Please Guys Help me... Anaitwa Vanilla or Manunu... Amevaa kigauni cha Brown” wrote Wema Sepetu.

Ms Sepetu’s announcement caused a hullaballoo in Tanzania, as many went out in search of Manunu with a mission to get rewarded by the actress.

Many gossip pages and Celebrities have been posting photos and videos, showing them searching for Ms Sepetu’s Dog.

Apparently, Wema’s Dog has an Instagram page that enjoys a following of over 14K people.

On December 14th, 2020 the Actress shared photos of her Dog at Salon, eliciting mixed reactions from her 8.3 million followers.

“My Baby enjoying her salon day... 😍😍😍 @vanillanunu @vanillanunu @vanillanunu @vanillanunu

Yes‼️ She goes to the salon atleast twice a month... Happy Monday..." shared Wema Sepetu.

Reactions

billnass “KWA DAU LA MILLION SI NIKULETEE IDRISS ANAWEZA KUBWEKA PIA !! Alaf na Yeye Jina Lake la Utoto ni Manunu 😂”

jaymaudaku “waganga wa instagram mje huku kuna Million 1 jamani pigeni hata ramli aonekane😮”

shamsaford “@wemasepetu huwa anapenda kutembelea sehemu za wapi nianze kazi nijipatie kamilion nikaweke vijora”

.niffer._ “Dah kweli dunia hii😭 2m just for finding a DOG😢😢🛐”

majidiazizi74 “Anapenda kwenda wapi na wapi hasa”

amorich_tz_brand “Ngoja tuanze kuzurula tuanze kuitafuta hiyo pesa na sio mbwa tena ila mbwa utaletwa tena bila garama za usafirishaji tutakuletea popote ulipo”

