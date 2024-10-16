After humiliation & sacking from Sh60k job, Llewellyn Ouya now earns 6 figures

Ouya began his story by recounting the moment he was let go from his job, where he had been earning Sh60,000 per month.

He recalled the exact words that were said to him on that fateful Thursday morning: “Supervisor! Lewis achukue vitu zake zote na aende (Supervisor! Lewis, take all your things and leave)."

What followed was a realisation that his colleagues, whom he had thought were his friends, were not as supportive as he had imagined because not a single colleague reached out to check on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Llewellyn Ouya Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to describe another blow that added to the emotional strain of being fired.

Ouya’s salary was withheld by his partner in the accounts office because he had not returned two company T-shirts.

What stung even more was that his partner did not inform him about the issue in time for him to resolve it and get paid.

“Infact, my partner at the accounts office was instructed to withhold my salary because I hadn’t returned 2 company tshirts and she didn’t even have the courtesy to notify me so that I could return them in time to get paid,” he wrote, expressing his frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humiliation at the Office Reception

When Ouya eventually returned the T-shirts, the situation became even more humiliating.

He was made to wait at the reception, and his partner communicated with him through an intercom rather than speaking to him directly, despite being only a thin wall away.

“It was so stupid since it was a small office and I could hear her from the thin wall,” he added.

This experience left him feeling alienated and disrespected, but he accepted it with a sense of resilience. “Anyway, it is what it is. That’s life,” he reflected.

ADVERTISEMENT

After leaving his job, Ouya ventured into different businesses, trying to find his footing.

He started a PlayStation and movie shop that soon became successful, grossing more than Sh60,000 a month.

Llewellyn Ouya Pulse Live Kenya

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the business struggled due to social distancing measures and increased police presence enforcing lockdown rules. The pandemic forced him to make the decision of closing the shop and switching to electronics. But this, too, was short-lived.

Earning Six Figures from TikTok and YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of the pandemic’s challenges, Ouya decided to try his hand at content creation, a move that would change his life.

He started posting videos on TikTok, but it took him six months to see any financial returns from his efforts.

Despite the initial struggle, he kept at it, and eventually, his persistence paid off. “It took me 6 months to earn from my TikTok videos, but when I started earning the money just kept increasing to six figures monthly,” he shared, highlighting his gradual success.

Ouya explained that his current income streams include business consultancy, selling ebooks, marketing brands in his videos, and generating revenue through his monetised YouTube channel.

What started as an uncertain venture has now become a thriving business that earns him more than he ever made at his previous job. He even shared a specific instance where a 30-second video paid him over Sh60,000—the same amount he used to earn in a month at his old job.

ADVERTISEMENT

To those facing difficult times and uncertainties, Ouya offered words of encouragement, urging people to stay focused and believe in themselves.

“If you are going through a rough time and don’t know where you’re headed, just do your best and everything will fall into place,” he advised.

Llewellyn Ouya’s story is a powerful reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the opportunities that can arise even from the darkest moments.

His resilience and ability to adapt to changing circumstances have not only brought him financial success but have also positioned him as an inspiration to many who are navigating their own challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT