Akothee strikes back after being mocked by Tanzanians

In a post, the singer said they should not envy or castigate her because she did not curate the list.

Her statement come as response to Wasafi FM Presenter and singer Baba Levo, who argued that she can’t be richer than his boss Diamond Platnumz.

Akothee Warns

“Eeee hii kitu ya Forbes imekuwa Kesi Bongo 🤔🤔🤔.

Kisa Akothee , kwani Mimi tu ndio msanii alikuwa Kwenye hiyo list 🤣🤣🤣, Kwani mumesikia niko na shares Forbes 🙈 hata hamnaa Aibu jamani ,si watu wajiheshimu kidogo.Akothee mwanamke anawatishia hivi, haya basi Mimi sina kitu sina hata matako tuu.

Yaishe Yaishe ,Yaishe .wacheni kutembea Kwenye vyombo vya jabari na jina la LE PREZIDA

THE PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS. Wakenya wamenichoka , hivi bongo nikija itakuwaje 🤔🤔🤔🤔

All TANZANIA ARTISTS AND THE NATION IS RICH. NAMBARI MTAJIPATIA HUKO.MIMI SIJUI MIFUKO ZENYU MNIACHE” said Akothee.

Diamond Warns

Just the other day, WCB-Wasafi CEO Diamond Platnumz lectured Forbes Magazine, over their alleged 2021 list of richest Musicians in Africa.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Chibu Dangote said that next time Forbes should try and Google him to ascertain his net worth before putting him on what he termed as “Stupid List”.

“FORBES: next time google me to know what am really worth of, before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians List!!!” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

The List

The list purportedly from Forbes Magazine had ranked Platnumz’s at number 28, among 30 richest African Musicians with a Net Worth of $5.1.

On the other hand, Akohee was elated after appearing on the said list that has now been termed fake by many.

The Abebo Hit-maker noted that despite her name appearing on the list, a section of Kenyans will still go ahead to speculate that she bribed to be featured.

“Kenya mtajitetea mkiwa upande gani. 40 looks like this 🤣🤣

The richest Artist in Africa ,hawajasema female , wamesema richest Artist omesikia hiyo i ?KENYANs will not agree 🤣🤣🤣🤣 they will say even bilgates is rich na hasemi ! wewe ulijuaje ?

Watasema nimelipa Forbes. 🤣🤣Any way, I am not Kenyan, they deported me long time ago. They exchanged me with several artists they admire . They even gave me out together with my children and my dogs .🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

SHIDA ni AKOTHEE tuu ndio ako available