Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police intervene after Akothee was allegedly attacked by goons at Migori County offices

Amos Robi

Akothee claims the goons were lying in wait, expecting her to exit through the main door, only for her to evade them by using another exit.

Akothee
Akothee

In a distressing revelation celebrated businesswoman and entertainer Esther Akothee has voiced serious concerns for her safety, claiming her life is in jeopardy in Migori County.

The renowned singer, known for her philanthropic efforts and vibrant music career, detailed a harrowing encounter that allegedly unfolded at the Migori County Chief Finance Office, putting her and potentially her close associates at dire risk.

Akothee's alarming post shed light on what appears to be a calculated intimidation tactic by unidentified individuals.

According to her account, she was ambushed by goons while visiting the county finance office. These assailants, she claims, were lying in wait, expecting her to exit through the main door, only for her to evade them by using an alternative exit.

This manoeuvre, however, did not deter the attackers, who promptly attempted to block her escape at the gate.

"MY LIFE IS IN DANGER ‼️ my life is in danger in Migori County I didn't see this coming. Well if Migori politicians want to kill me don't use goons to pass your information just shoot me," wrote Akothee.

Further complicating the incident is her claim that county reinforcements arrived only to fraternize with the attackers, insinuating a disturbing level of complicity.

Following the attack, Akothee reported the incident at a local police station, where she and her team recorded statements before being escorted out of Migori.

"The county reinforcement came laughed with them and left them there saying they will show me dust in Migori

"We then drove directly to the police station. Recorded statements then escorted out of Migori," said Akothee.

Akothee
Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The ordeal forced her to cancel her plans to admit Form One students to schools, a testament to the impact of the threat on her philanthropic activities.

