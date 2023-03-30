ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee's lavish wedding gown: Price tag revealed

Fabian Simiyu

Akothee has returned to Kenya after traveling abroad for her wedding shopping

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee has returned to Kenya after traveling abroad for her wedding shopping, as she eagerly awaits her big day in April.

Recommended articles

Akothee has shocked many by revealing that she spent Sh624K on her wedding gown and Sh156K on her shoes.

She described her shoes as perfect for her big day, as they are comfortable enough to be worn for an entire day without causing any discomfort.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

"The gown has cost me $4800 (Sh624K) while my bridal shoes have gone for $1200 (Sh156K) and you can put them on for the whole day. You guys will see," Akothee explained.

Akothee has revealed that her wish is to be buried in her wedding dress, which would save her family the time that would have been spent looking for burial clothes.

"I know people don't love talking about death but I think I would have given my family an easy time. I would like to be buried in my gown and shoes," Akothee added.

Singer Akothee also mentioned that she has not bought the wedding rings yet because her fiancé, Schweizer 'Omosh', requested to take care of the jewelry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Akothee and her fiancé Omosh
Singer Akothee and her fiancé Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee cautions fiancé on things she won't compromise after wedding

She added that her husband does not like to see her spend money unnecessarily, and that is why he gets upset when Akothee makes certain purchases. As an example, she mentioned that Omosh often pays hotel bills in advance, which amazes her.

When bloggers approached Akothee at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon her return, they asked her for her opinion on rumors that she had rushed into wedding plans soon after starting her new relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee simply responded by saying that she and her fiancé had been dating for eight months, and they know each other well. She also asked sarcastically how long people are supposed to date before getting married.

Akothee was also quick to explain that her fiancé does not want children outside of marriage, which is why they must first get married through a wedding.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumors to rest

Samidoh & Edday Nderitu put breakup rumors to rest

Idah Waringa leaves NTV & relocates to China

Idah Waringa leaves NTV & relocates to China

Akothee's lavish wedding gown: Price tag revealed

Akothee's lavish wedding gown: Price tag revealed

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Boutross: How Angela hit song was made by mistake

Boutross: How Angela hit song was made by mistake

Harmonize's artist reveals why he returned his car after leaving Konde Gang

Harmonize's artist reveals why he returned his car after leaving Konde Gang

Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Zari responds to critics questioning her music choices in the month of Ramadan

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 kg in 35 minutes [Video]

Bungoma's ugali-eating champ devours 2 kg in 35 minutes [Video]

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce

Radio personality Melody Sinzore

Melody Sinzore opens up on rejecting offers to leave Radio Citizen