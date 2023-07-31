The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rue Baby opens up on rivalry with Vesha & Akothee's tough love

Lynet Okumu

Rue Baby recalled a moment when Akothee intervened, admonishing her for her behaviour towards Vesha.

Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby
Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby

In a candid interview with Eve Mungai on July 29, Rue Baby, Akothee's second-born daughter, revealed heartwarming insights into her relationship with her older sister, Vesha Okello.

Recommended articles

While they share a strong love and adoration for each other, Rue Baby shared that their journey growing up together wasn't always smooth.

As Rue Baby reminisced about their time in university, she admitted to feeling like she was not her mother's favourite.

ADVERTISEMENT

She confessed that she sometimes felt like she wasn't the favourite due to her perceived 'bully' nature.

Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby
Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Vesha's club launch went down in pomp and glamour

Rue Baby shared a moment when their mother, Akothee, intervened, admonishing her for her behaviour towards Vesha.

The model mentioned that she often found herself on her mother's 'bad side,' but later realized that her mother's scolding was indicative of her love and concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When we were in the university I used to feel like am not the favourite because I used to feel like a bully. So my mum would come home and say something like, Dion you are bullying you're sister so just stop it," Rue said.

Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby
Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Over time, Rue Baby discovered that despite the occasional disagreements, she held a special place in her mother's heart, just like each of her siblings.

"She was on her side... I was always the bad, I don't want to do this or that. But then later on I realized I was her favourite, that's why she scowled me," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akothee, their mother, firmly believed that none of her children were favored over the others, emphasizing the equality of her love for each of them.

"I feel like my mum and I, we are one and the same. But in her words she would say none of her kids are her favourite," she said.

Akothee and her daughters Vesha Shailan and Rue baby
Akothee and her daughters Vesha Shailan and Rue baby Akothee's daughters Vesha Shailan and Rue baby Pulse Live Kenya

Nominate your favourite influencer for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Rue Baby noted that she and her sister Vesha have distinct personalities. While she is outgoing, hyper, and actively involved in the celebrity world, Vesha, on the other hand, is more reserved and does not actively engage with celebrities.

"Personally, if I was to pull an event, it wouldn't be difficult to call my celebrity friends because am hyper, outgoing. I feel like I interact with celebrities more than she does because she is more reserved," she said.

Despite their differences, they have immense respect and admiration for each other's traits.

Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby
Akothee's 2nd born daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Rue Baby took a moment to congratulate Vesha on her recent milestone - the launch of her new business venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed her admiration for Vesha's serious and determined spirit, acknowledging her sister's ability to get things done when she sets her mind to it.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Nyamu captions post of growing belly; 'It's been a long time coming'

Senator Nyamu captions post of growing belly; 'It's been a long time coming'

It's embarrassing; stop it - KiDi calls for the end of the Ghana-Nigeria music comparison

It's embarrassing; stop it - KiDi calls for the end of the Ghana-Nigeria music comparison

WATCH: Nyako’s son struggles with Swahili after landing in Kenya

WATCH: Nyako’s son struggles with Swahili after landing in Kenya

Aslay counters claim that women & drinking ruined his music career

Aslay counters claim that women & drinking ruined his music career

Rue Baby opens up on rivalry with Vesha & Akothee's tough love

Rue Baby opens up on rivalry with Vesha & Akothee's tough love

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Azziad spotted at Kibera Law Courts ahead of Brian Chira's hearing [Video]

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

Chart-topping secret: Diamond shares his music formula for conquering Africa

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

He was saying goodbye - Terence Creative mourns cop friend's sudden death

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

From left: Moipei triplets and Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

WATCH: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom