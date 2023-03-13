ADVERTISEMENT
Alikiba reveals lucrative business venture earning him big bucks

Lynet Okumu

In addition to his music, Alikiba has a lucrative business venture that has contributed significantly to his wealth

Ali Kiba
Tanzanian Bongo star Ali Saleh Kiba, also known as Ali Kiba, is not only making waves in the music industry but has also been silently making a fortune in agriculture.

Known for his chart-topping hits, the award-winning musician revealed that he intentionally kept his life outside of music private.

Through an Instagram post on March 12, the 'Mwana' crooner surprised fans by revealing that he has been investing in agriculture for ages.

"Wengi wanaonifahamu wamenifahamu kupitia muziki wangu. Hii haijatokea kwa bahati mbaya coz maisha yangu nje ya muziki kwa kiasi kikubwa niliamua kuyaacha yawe private.

(Many who know me have known me through my music. This has not happened by accident because I decided to keep my life outside music private)," Ali Kiba wrote.

Ali Kiba
READ: Alikiba's message to wife on birthday signals end of storm in their marriage

The songwriter acknowledged that although agriculture presents its fair share of challenges, it has also proven fruitful.

"For a long time, I have invested in agriculture, and it has been a different experience full of challenges but with a lot of success," He said.

Ali Kiba
READ: How Alikiba’s listening party went down in Nairobi [Photos]

Ali Kiba believes that agriculture is the way to change the lives of young people in his country. He said he is excited to share his experience in the venture and hopes it will encourage young people.

"Nimesukumwa sana ku-share hii na vijana wenzangu ili kuunga Mkono jitihada za Bi. Mkubwa kwa Vijana wenzangu sababu nakiona Kilimo kuwa ni kitu cha uhakika kinachoweza kubadili life yetu.

(I am excited to share this with my colleagues to support Mrs Mkono's efforts. I see Agriculture as something that can change our lives)," he said.

Ali Kiba
READ: Alikiba receives distinguished YouTube Award [Photo]

For Ali Kiba, the key to generating wealth lies in agriculture, and he's happy to share the challenges and rewards of his farming endeavours with others.

"They say if you want wealth, you will find it in the field; I tell you, if you want wealth, throw yourself into farming. Whenever I get time, I will share challenges in agriculture and the crops that have picked up," He said.

Despite the challenges of facing new competitors in the music business, Alikiba has remained a dominant figure in the Bongo Flava industry for over a decade.

Ali Kiba
READ: Alikiba in tears as fan surprises him with a portrait of his late Father (Video)

His latest release 'La La La', featuring K2ga, Vanillah, Abdukiba, and Tommy Flavour, has garnered over 500,000 YouTube views in two days.

