ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray delights fans with heartfelt post-hospital message about love

Lynet Okumu

Amber Ray shared a lengthy, heartfelt message explaining what true love should look like

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Controversial Kenyan socialite Faith Makau, commonly known as Amber Ray, has captured the attention of her fans with a heartfelt message about love.

Recommended articles

The influencer, who recently left the hospital after being admitted due to a blood infection, took to Instagram on February 7 to share her perspective on what true love should look like.

According to Amber, one must first give self-love a chance before experiencing love from others. She emphasized that true love is the knowledge and acceptance of oneself and reveals truth in the most graceful pleasures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Facts can be seen, truth is however a far personal matter, far too deep and mostly too hard to express. True love reveals truth in the most graceful pleasures, and true love is knowledge and acceptance of self.

“How would you recognize love from others when you haven’t given it to yourself first? How can two be one if you they are not aware of self first?” She wrote.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans amazed after Amber Ray’s fiancé spent bundle of cash on her nails [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

The expectant mother of one also revealed that she is not the type to hold on to things that do not belong to her and that she guards her heart with all her being because it is the wellspring of her life.

“I know who I am! I’m ok with what I am, and when I love, I love deep, I love fully and I love in wholesomeness.

"I am able to do this because I love myself, and this comes with a big responsibility, one to guard my heart with all my being because it is the wellspring of my life,” she said.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Amber Ray excites fans with video of growing baby bump

Amber Ray expressed her excitement about being a mom to two children who will be free-minded and unshackled from societal pressures to remain unhappy in marriage.

“How do you let go when there are so many people to let down? You just do because it is what needs to be done!

"I’m now a mother of two lucky children who will grow up knowing what it means to be free! Free from shackles imposed by society to remain unhappy in marriage because of the fear of what society will say,” She stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her message comes a few days after rumours of a possible breakup with her partner Kennedy Rapudo were quashed.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Although he shared some cryptic messages on Instagram, Rapudo clarified that despite the usual issues that couples face, they are still together.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

Fans applaud Chebet Ronoh for owning up to her mistakes

Comedian KK Mwenyewe addresses DP Gachagua after 'snub'

Comedian KK Mwenyewe addresses DP Gachagua after 'snub'

Another Citizen TV journalist quietly leaves for gov't job

Another Citizen TV journalist quietly leaves for gov't job

Amber Ray delights fans with heartfelt post-hospital message about love

Amber Ray delights fans with heartfelt post-hospital message about love

Thee Pluto reveals source of income to silence haters [Screenshots]

Thee Pluto reveals source of income to silence haters [Screenshots]

Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Top former Radio Maisha presenters hired to start new radio station

Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

Andrew Kibe slams Diana Marua in epic takedown

WATCH: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

WATCH: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

Pritty Vishy sets tough requirements for those seeking to date her

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health