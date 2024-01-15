Opinions split as Mungai Eve steps out with Amber Ray-like body transformation [Photos]

In the Instagram photos shared on January 14, Eve appears to have gained weight and accentuated her curves.

The pictures reveal a departure from her usual slender figure, with added emphasis on her hips and derriere.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fans react to Eve Mungai's new photos

Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Eve's new look, with many noting that she now exudes a hot and glamorous vibe, reminiscent of influencer Amber Ray.

However, amidst the praise, a segment of her followers raised questions about the possibility of achieving such a transformation in a short period.

Speculations arose, suggesting that Eve might have undergone cosmetic procedures in a location like Turkey, a common destination for individuals seeking enhancements such as buttock augmentation, breast implants, and other cosmetic surgeries.

Eve Mungai playfully captioned the photos with, "Long story short, I need $1 million," sparking further curiosity and discussions among her followers.

Eve Mungai's relationship status

Apart from her physical transformation, Eve Mungai has been at the center of rumours regarding her relationship with Director Trevor, her boyfriend of over five years.

Speculation about a potential breakup between the couple circulated, but neither Eve nor Trevor has officially addressed the rumours.

In a previous interview, Eve mentioned that they prefer to keep their private affairs offline, emphasizing that they did not meet online and have no intention of discussing their relationship publicly.

The couple's decision to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status has only fueled the curiosity of fans, leaving them eager to know the truth about the alleged breakup.

Here are some fans' reactions to her post

gavintraid hii mwili lazima irudishe pesa yake ..Bana harmonize kunde boy

lolomaha2 Ushaenda uturuki?

francisca_kyalo Eve Mungai anakaa Amberay, weuh okayyy

claudia_naisabwa See beauty

designer_eras Eve giving men sleepless nights

__enkay.wrld Ngoja kuna changes kidogo. Sielewi mbona kamwili kananona