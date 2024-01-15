The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Opinions split as Mungai Eve steps out with Amber Ray-like body transformation [Photos]

Lynet Okumu

Anakaa Amber Ray! Mungai Eve divides fans with a new look

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai

Popular content creator and YouTuber Eve Mungai has sparked excitement among fans with her latest photos, showcasing a noticeable change in her appearance.

Recommended articles

In the Instagram photos shared on January 14, Eve appears to have gained weight and accentuated her curves.

The pictures reveal a departure from her usual slender figure, with added emphasis on her hips and derriere.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Reason behind Eve Mungai's choice to keep relationship struggles private

Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Eve's new look, with many noting that she now exudes a hot and glamorous vibe, reminiscent of influencer Amber Ray.

However, amidst the praise, a segment of her followers raised questions about the possibility of achieving such a transformation in a short period.

Speculations arose, suggesting that Eve might have undergone cosmetic procedures in a location like Turkey, a common destination for individuals seeking enhancements such as buttock augmentation, breast implants, and other cosmetic surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

Eve Mungai playfully captioned the photos with, "Long story short, I need $1 million," sparking further curiosity and discussions among her followers.

Apart from her physical transformation, Eve Mungai has been at the center of rumours regarding her relationship with Director Trevor, her boyfriend of over five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation about a potential breakup between the couple circulated, but neither Eve nor Trevor has officially addressed the rumours.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevour
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevour Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai shares truth behind robbery incident linked to her 2nd house

In a previous interview, Eve mentioned that they prefer to keep their private affairs offline, emphasizing that they did not meet online and have no intention of discussing their relationship publicly.

The couple's decision to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status has only fueled the curiosity of fans, leaving them eager to know the truth about the alleged breakup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some fans' reactions to her post

gavintraid hii mwili lazima irudishe pesa yake ..Bana harmonize kunde boy

lolomaha2 Ushaenda uturuki?

francisca_kyalo Eve Mungai anakaa Amberay, weuh okayyy

claudia_naisabwa See beauty

ADVERTISEMENT

designer_eras Eve giving men sleepless nights

__enkay.wrld Ngoja kuna changes kidogo. Sielewi mbona kamwili kananona

boi_nah_imbo No man can pass without seeing those nyash now. I mean even the blind

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could to take custody of his kids

Mama Dangote shares timeline for when Diamond could to take custody of his kids

Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Netizens rally behind Shaffie Weru for vindication amidst surging GBV cases

Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

Mwanahamisi Hamadi makes bold affirmation to herself in special birthday message

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women

Lulu Hassan reacts after Rashid Abdalla's request to single women

Pierra Makena issues update on health status after video reveals swollen face

Pierra Makena issues update on health status after video reveals swollen face

Opinions split as Mungai Eve steps out with Amber Ray-like body transformation [Photos]

Opinions split as Mungai Eve steps out with Amber Ray-like body transformation [Photos]

Vera Sidika asks for help in building a better relationship with God in 2024

Vera Sidika asks for help in building a better relationship with God in 2024

Morin Actress breaks down in tears after her business is robbed and vandalized

Morin Actress breaks down in tears after her business is robbed and vandalized

Lilian Nganga gives fans rare glimpse into her business, hobbies and profession

Lilian Nganga gives fans rare glimpse into her business, hobbies and profession

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Esther Musila & Guardian Angel

Esther Musila confronts Guardian Angel over cheating reports, days after 2nd anniversary

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo with Shiko Nguru

Classic 105's Mike Mondo in legal trouble over photos of his new blended family

Kate Actress and her alleged new man Michael

Na msituroge - Kate Actress finally breaks silence on alleged romance with Michael

Kenyan LGBTQ Stylist Jaffar Jackson passes away

Family of LGBTQ rights advocate Jaffar Jackson confirms his death & burial dates