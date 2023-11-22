The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eve Mungai shares truth behind robbery incident linked to her 2nd house

Amos Robi

Eve revealed she lost property worth over Sh200K in the robbery incident

YouTuber Eve Mungai
YouTuber Eve Mungai

Content creator Eve Mungai has provided further details about the recent robbery incident that occurred in a house in Kilimani.

On November 10, Eve Mungai shared video footage of individuals making off with briefcases at an apartment in Kilimani, describing them as robbers but not delving into the specifics of the incident.

However, in a recent video on her YouTube channel, Eve Mungai clarified that the robbery did not happen in her primary residence but in an Airbnb property that she owns.

Mungai went on to share the sequence of events, explaining how the robbers posed as guests who claimed to be heading to the airport the following day and needed accommodation for the night.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

While Eve typically disapproves of one-night guests, she made an exception in this case based on the recommendation of a trusted agent.

"Most of you misunderstood the information; we were robbed in one of the apartments we run as an Airbnb," she explained.

"Somebody who is an agent, who has been giving me clients, called and informed me about a client who was going to spend only a night. Usually, I never accept one-night clients, but because it was this agent who had recommended them, I said yes," she further elaborated.

Unbeknownst to Eve, the guests were plotting to steal items from her property. She recounted receiving a call from her cleaner, informing her that the house was in disarray, which shocked her and prompted her to rush to the location to assess the situation.

According to the videos shared by Mungai, the house was in chaos, with belongings scattered everywhere.

She promptly reported the incident to the police and pledged to pursue the matter until its resolution.

Eve Mungai
Eve Mungai Eve Mungai Pulse Live Kenya

Eve disclosed that she lost valuables worth over Sh200,000, although she has managed to replace most of what was taken during the incident.

Subsequently, Eve discovered that the individuals behind the robbery had been engaging in similar activities since May 2022, raising concerns among other Airbnb property owners.

