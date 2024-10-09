The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

Lynet Okumu

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo’s relationship is once again in the spotlight, after a post on their daughter’s account suggested that Rapudo had come to visit her, hinting that he is no longer living with them.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray
  • Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo's relationship is under scrutiny again.
  • A post on their daughter's account suggest that the couple might no longer be living together.
  • Neither Amber Ray nor Kennedy Rapudo have addressed the break-up rumours.

Recommended articles

Social media influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, and businessman Kennedy Rapudo, are once again at the center of break-up rumours.

Their relationship, which has been both a whirlwind romance and a series of ups and downs, is once again under scrutiny after netizens noticed some telling signs that all may not be well between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation of their latest break-up began circulating when keen-eyed followers observed that Amber and Rapudo had stopped following each other on social media.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

In addition, they have not been posting the frequent videos and photos together that they once did. This shift in their online presence immediately sparked discussions, with fans trying to decipher what may have gone wrong.

One of the most significant signs fuelling the break-up rumours was Amber's engagement ring, or rather, the absence of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent videos and photos posted by Amber show her without the ring, further leading netizens to believe that the couple has parted ways yet again.

Another factor raising eyebrows has been Amber’s recent social media captions. Netizens have interpreted them as subtle hints that her relationship with Rapudo might be in trouble. While Amber hasn’t directly addressed the matter, many believe that her words reflect the current state of her relationship.

Kenyan celebrity couple Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo
Kenyan celebrity couple Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray explains real reason Rapudo moved out of 5-bedroom house shortly after split

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the biggest stir came from a post on their daughter Africanah’s Instagram account, shared on October 7.

In the video, Africanah is seen gleefully playing with a toy car, gifted to her by her father, Rapudo. The caption, "My papa came to see me today and brought me a new ride … I’m about to stress people in this estate," immediately caught fans’ attention.

Many questioned the phrasing of 'came to see me', as it implied Rapudo was visiting, rather than living with them.

Given that the video was filmed at what appears to be their home, where the entire Rapudo family resides, it left fans speculating that the couple might no longer be living together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the break-up rumours, an undated video of Amber Ray discussing the topic of men cheating has also resurfaced on TikTok. While Amber did not directly address anyone in particular in the video, netizens have taken it as a reflection on her relationship with Rapudo.

In the video, Amber Ray says, "Like I always say, love is a personal choice, and cheating is a personal choice too. There’s nothing you can do to stop someone from cheating. Even if you cook for them daily, or constantly keep tabs on them, or even spice things up in the bedroom—if they want to cheat, they will still cheat, my sister. These are things I’ve learnt the hard way."

While her comments have garnered attention and drawn parallels to her situation with Rapudo, Amber has yet to confirm whether the video was indeed about him. Nevertheless, fans have been quick to link her words to the ongoing break-up rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Amber Ray nor Kennedy Rapudo have made any official statements regarding the circulating rumours of their break-up.

Given the history of their relationship, which has been filled with both passion and controversy, it’s hard to tell whether this is just another bump in the road or something more permanent.

Some fans have suggested that this is merely another round of clout chasing, especially since Amber’s birthday is just around the corner.

However, other netizens have pointed out that Amber has always taken her relationships seriously and is unlikely to use a break-up as a publicity stunt.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rapudo's side of the story: It was a 1-time incident, we were both drunk

This isn’t the first time Amber and Rapudo have faced break-up rumours. In fact, their previous split was surrounded by even more dramatic allegations, including accusations of domestic violence.

Their on-and-off relationship has kept fans on their toes, and with so many publicised fallouts, it remains to be seen whether this time the alleged break-up is final or if they will find a way back to each other.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

Kasolo's career at risk after being accused of stealing Diana Marua's phone

Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]

Sanaipei Tande returns to screens in new drama film '2 Asunder' [Trailer]

Is Omanyala still married? Sprinter responds to fan's concerns about his marriage

Is Omanyala still married? Sprinter responds to fan's concerns about his marriage

King Kalala announces departure from NRG Radio

King Kalala announces departure from NRG Radio

It's difficult to leave someone you've had children with - Corazon Kwamboka

It's difficult to leave someone you've had children with - Corazon Kwamboka

Wanjiku Mburu shares details of 1st call with brother 10 years after abduction

Wanjiku Mburu shares details of 1st call with brother 10 years after abduction

Thee Pluto's frustration grows amid claims he threw Felicity out, took everything

Thee Pluto's frustration grows amid claims he threw Felicity out, took everything

Stephanie Kiuna breaks year-long silence with special family moments [Video]

Stephanie Kiuna breaks year-long silence with special family moments [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Dr Mercy Korir

Former KTN Health & Science editor appointed CEO of Gates-supported media house

Tanasha Donna

It will come back to bite you - Tanasha Donna on exposing dark secrets