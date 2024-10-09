Amber Ray's comment on cheating leaves fans questioning relationship with Rapudo

Social media influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, and businessman Kennedy Rapudo, are once again at the center of break-up rumours.

Their relationship, which has been both a whirlwind romance and a series of ups and downs, is once again under scrutiny after netizens noticed some telling signs that all may not be well between the two.

Why fans think Amber Ray & Kennedy Rapudo are no longer together

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation of their latest break-up began circulating when keen-eyed followers observed that Amber and Rapudo had stopped following each other on social media.

Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, they have not been posting the frequent videos and photos together that they once did. This shift in their online presence immediately sparked discussions, with fans trying to decipher what may have gone wrong.

One of the most significant signs fuelling the break-up rumours was Amber's engagement ring, or rather, the absence of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent videos and photos posted by Amber show her without the ring, further leading netizens to believe that the couple has parted ways yet again.

Another factor raising eyebrows has been Amber’s recent social media captions. Netizens have interpreted them as subtle hints that her relationship with Rapudo might be in trouble. While Amber hasn’t directly addressed the matter, many believe that her words reflect the current state of her relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya

Africanah Rapudo's post that left fans talking

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the biggest stir came from a post on their daughter Africanah’s Instagram account, shared on October 7.

In the video, Africanah is seen gleefully playing with a toy car, gifted to her by her father, Rapudo. The caption, "My papa came to see me today and brought me a new ride … I’m about to stress people in this estate," immediately caught fans’ attention.

Many questioned the phrasing of 'came to see me', as it implied Rapudo was visiting, rather than living with them.

Given that the video was filmed at what appears to be their home, where the entire Rapudo family resides, it left fans speculating that the couple might no longer be living together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray’s video on cheating

Amid the break-up rumours, an undated video of Amber Ray discussing the topic of men cheating has also resurfaced on TikTok. While Amber did not directly address anyone in particular in the video, netizens have taken it as a reflection on her relationship with Rapudo.

In the video, Amber Ray says, "Like I always say, love is a personal choice, and cheating is a personal choice too. There’s nothing you can do to stop someone from cheating. Even if you cook for them daily, or constantly keep tabs on them, or even spice things up in the bedroom—if they want to cheat, they will still cheat, my sister. These are things I’ve learnt the hard way."

While her comments have garnered attention and drawn parallels to her situation with Rapudo, Amber has yet to confirm whether the video was indeed about him. Nevertheless, fans have been quick to link her words to the ongoing break-up rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray, Rapudo break-up: Truth or clout chasing?

Neither Amber Ray nor Kennedy Rapudo have made any official statements regarding the circulating rumours of their break-up.

Given the history of their relationship, which has been filled with both passion and controversy, it’s hard to tell whether this is just another bump in the road or something more permanent.

Some fans have suggested that this is merely another round of clout chasing, especially since Amber’s birthday is just around the corner.

However, other netizens have pointed out that Amber has always taken her relationships seriously and is unlikely to use a break-up as a publicity stunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Ray and lover Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

This isn’t the first time Amber and Rapudo have faced break-up rumours. In fact, their previous split was surrounded by even more dramatic allegations, including accusations of domestic violence.