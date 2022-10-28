Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Ben Pol whose real name is Benard Michael Paul Mnyang'anga commemorated the third month since the demise of his father.

Here are three of the lessons he shared.

There is no guarantee that the people we call brother, family, blood, bestie, best friends forever, and people with who we do everything together, will be there when the time of need comes calling.

"There is no surety on all the people that we call one another, 'bro', 'family', 'blood', 'bestie', 'BFF', and or 'sister' hang out together, visit one another, roast meat, and having a good time together that they will stand with you when you need them," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He however underscored the fact that if one opens their heart to good people regardless of whether one knows them or not, they will avail themselves in your time of need.

Other than that the former fiancé to Anerlisa Mungai says we are sojourners on the face of the earth. He says it was his first time to witness a dead person being prepared for preservation.

"The earth is not our eternal place. It was my first time to witness a dead person being prepared for preservation and I asked myself very many questions at the morgue and wondered why people are at times inhumane, oppressing others, and killing others," he wondered.

He eulogised his father, Mzee Paul, saying he was a simple man who never considered himself to be better than other people.

Pulse Live Kenya

To end his note, BenPol said the value of the life of a man is determined by the lives one touches while he or she is alive and not their achievements, adding that it was the kind of life his father lived.

"To end his journey, his burial and sepulcher were normal, because life is about the lives of people you touch while you are alive and when you have the opportunity and capacity to do so," he added.