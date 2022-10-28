RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Masia Wambua

Ben Pol's father died on July 25, 2022

Ben Pol and his father Mzee Paul
Ben Pol and his father Mzee Paul

Tanzanian musician Ben Pol has shared what he says are lessons he has learned since his beloved father died.

Read Also

Ben Pol whose real name is Benard Michael Paul Mnyang'anga commemorated the third month since the demise of his father.

Here are three of the lessons he shared.

There is no guarantee that the people we call brother, family, blood, bestie, best friends forever, and people with who we do everything together, will be there when the time of need comes calling.

"There is no surety on all the people that we call one another, 'bro', 'family', 'blood', 'bestie', 'BFF', and or 'sister' hang out together, visit one another, roast meat, and having a good time together that they will stand with you when you need them," he said.

Ben Paul and his father. Pol shared three lessons learned from the death of his father
Ben Paul and his father. Pol shared three lessons learned from the death of his father Pulse Live Kenya

He however underscored the fact that if one opens their heart to good people regardless of whether one knows them or not, they will avail themselves in your time of need.

Other than that the former fiancé to Anerlisa Mungai says we are sojourners on the face of the earth. He says it was his first time to witness a dead person being prepared for preservation.

"The earth is not our eternal place. It was my first time to witness a dead person being prepared for preservation and I asked myself very many questions at the morgue and wondered why people are at times inhumane, oppressing others, and killing others," he wondered.

He eulogised his father, Mzee Paul, saying he was a simple man who never considered himself to be better than other people.

Musician Ben Pol
Musician Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: This is new to me - Ben Pol denies finalizing divorce from Anerlisa Muigai

To end his note, BenPol said the value of the life of a man is determined by the lives one touches while he or she is alive and not their achievements, adding that it was the kind of life his father lived.

"To end his journey, his burial and sepulcher were normal, because life is about the lives of people you touch while you are alive and when you have the opportunity and capacity to do so," he added.

Pol announced the death of his father on his socials and fans all over East Africa sent their heartfelt condolences and a good number were present during the burial.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much anticipated EP

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much anticipated EP

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Gengetone trio Mbuzi Gang unveil video for their song 'Ndasu' [Watch]

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Betty Kyallo's message to her mother on her big day

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air