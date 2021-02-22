Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has sent out a tough warming to people who have been using her pictures to advertise alleged weight loss products, with pretense that she is one of their customers.

In her warning, Ms Muigai mentioned that she has never used the products in question and therefore people should stay woke to avoid being conned.

“With so many questions asking me if a certain product is aiding with weight loss…I have never used that product and I have no idea about it.

Also if you are the one behind that product, I am giving you a warning to stop using mu pictures and lying to people by using my before and after pictures,” said Anerlisa Muigai.

Miss Muigai has in the past shared stories of her battle with weight, from yo-yo dieting, juicing to joining a weight loss camp. Her weight loss stories made her a household name and recently she launched her own weight loss App.

The 32-year-old struggled with her weight for over 10 years. She also admits to having difficulties sustaining the weight lost thus regaining it fast.

Just, the other day, The Nero Company CEO disclosed that she made a promise to her family that she will to lose weight, until she looks like her late sister Tecra Muigai.

According to Ms Muigai, everybody in her family misses Tecra and she has worked on her body weight, so that when they look at her, they see a replica of the late Tecra.

"My family and I miss Tecra so much that I promised I will lose weight to her size every time they look at me, they see her but when I speak, they hear my voice. God bless Us all” shared Anerlisa Muigai.

