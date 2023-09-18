Annitah Raey's shares take away from hostile reception after giving health update on X

In her post, Raey disclosed that her struggle with Bell's Palsy had been painful and disorienting.

"I got the sickness beginning of July, had no idea what Bell's Paralysis/Palsy was, but my mouth went sideways. I couldn't drink or eat anything, I lost my voice, and couldn't speak for a month. Lord, the pain was something else," Raey said.

However, despite the physical and emotional toll the illness took on her, Raey expressed her gratitude for the progress she has made. Three months into her battle, she shared that she was improving and thankful to be alive.

The news of her health update drew mixed reactions from the online community. While many sent their well wishes and words of encouragement for her speedy recovery, some individuals chose to be critical.

In the face of this adversity, Raey demonstrated resilience and determination, responding to the trolls with a strong and unwavering attitude.

She emphasised that online trolls couldn't break her spirit because they didn't play a role in shaping her.

"No troll can break me because they didn't make me, so let them have a field day. They need it. I wouldn't accord them much attention; they don't deserve it," she stated firmly.

On the following morning, Raey continued to exude optimism and strength in her social media messages. She shared a thought-provoking perspective on facing challenges, saying, "Situations don't kill us. It's our reactions to the situations that finish us."

In addition to her personal journey, Annitah Raey expressed her desire to initiate meaningful conversations about Bell's Palsy.

She hopes to provide support and assistance to those who are also struggling with the condition, emphasizing her willingness to collaborate with medical professionals in this endeavour.

"I am looking forward to having conversations about Bell's Palsy and pray I can help those who need help recovering from this disease. Thanks for all the doctors sending advice; I am really grateful," she noted.

Bell’s Palsy typically occurs after an insignificant throat infection, usually of a viral nature.