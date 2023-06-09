The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nitakupiga - Arrow Bwoy goes guns blazing after troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

Amos Robi

The content creator said Nadia Mukami's body was not in shape and that she had lost control of her body

Arrow Bwoy
Arrow Bwoy

In a show of support and love, musician Arrow Bwoy has come to the defence of his fiancé, fellow artist Nadia Mukami, after she faced body-shaming comments from a digital content creator identified as Sabato Sabato.

Recommended articles

The derogatory remarks targeted Nadia's post-pregnancy body, implying that she had lost control and needed to hit the gym to maintain her appearance as an artist.

''Mimi nataka kuadvice huyu msanii, bytha me napenda ngoma zake, my friend, my friend wewe msichana rudi gym, music and being an artist appearance ina matter hivo venye unajiachilia dada, hata Amber wa jaba amejifungua na amemaintain wasichana wengi wamejifungua na wamemaintain, rudi gym,'' Sabato said.

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami
Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Responding to the body-shaming remarks, Nadia expressed her anger and asserted her right to embrace her post-pregnancy body. She reminded the troll that she had recently given birth and was still breastfeeding, emphasizing that her priority at the moment was her baby's well-being.

Nadia called out the online user for resorting to body shaming and urged him to focus on other topics if he wanted to gain attention.

"Don't body shame me!! If you want to trend use something else, not my body! Who brought you up? A woman? She should be ashamed! I like my body till my baby reaches around 2 years!

"For now, I will eat since I am still breastfeeding!! You don't like my body, there are other female artists you can listen to! Mark this comment !! You will never enjoy parenthood!" Nadia angrily wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Arrow Bwoy spills beans on missed opportunity to propose to Nadia

Refusing to let the negativity go unanswered, Arrow Bwoy also chimed in to support his fiancé, expressing his disappointment with Sabato's comments. He vowed to take action if Sabato mentioned Nadia's name again, stating that only he understood and appreciated the beauty of Nadia's body.

"Find other ways to create content, but not by body-shaming others, and if you cross the line again, I will beat you. Touch someone else, but don't touch my wife. I am the one who knows the sweetness that lies within that body, I am the one who knows its beauty," Arrow Bwoy told Willy Tuva on Mambo Mseto show.

ADVERTISEMENT
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wahu and Nadia discuss mom struggles that can't be solved by fame & money

The two are currently on a media tour promoting their latest album.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nitakupiga - Arrow Bwoy goes guns blazing after troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

Nitakupiga - Arrow Bwoy goes guns blazing after troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

David Moya responds to claims of 'dumping' Mama Mboga

David Moya responds to claims of 'dumping' Mama Mboga

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Renowned presenter Sean Cardovillis returns to Capital FM after 18 years

Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Jalang'o suffers the ‘curse’ of joining gov’t

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Vivian's Biography: Age, music, net worth & relationship with Sam West

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli & his wife Mary Kilobi in Switzerland

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father