Not a coincidence! Eric Omondi reveals hidden details about the day his brother died

Speaking to Trudy in a video shared on June 25, Eric revealed that there are multiple theories about Fred's death, suggesting that the tragic incident might have been orchestrated.

Accident that claimed Fred Omondi

Fred Omondi, the younger brother of Eric Omondi, tragically passed away in a bodaboda (motorcycle taxi) accident on June 15.

Pulse Live Kenya

The incident has raised several questions, especially given its timing during a crucial period of anti-Finance Bill protests led by Eric.

Despite having a funeral to plan, Eric Omondi participated in the demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

His decision to join the protests while mourning his brother was met with criticism and curiosity from the public.

Addressing these concerns, Eric explained that his brother's death could not deter him from fighting for what he believed in.

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi's suspicions around Fred Omondi's accident

Eric Omondi elaborated on his suspicions, highlighting several unresolved aspects of the accident.

He pointed out the odd timing of his brother's death, coinciding with his active involvement in leading the protests.

Eric questioned the circumstances, suggesting that the accident might not have been purely coincidental.

"Some people said I am mourning my brother, why did I come out to demonstrate. There are theories. This is the week of the Finance Bill. Who has been at the forefront to fight for this? Eric Omondi. So, is it a coincidence that this week my brother died?" Eric questioned.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eric shared details that intensified his suspicions. He mentioned visiting the accident site and noticing bloodstains, but the motorcycle driver was nowhere to be found. Eric questioned the driver's sudden disappearance, considering the severity of the accident.

"My brother was being carried. We went and even saw the motorcycle. But where is the driver? The accident was bad, we even saw blood there. But the driver disappeared? That impact. People say he ran away. Where is he even?" Eric pondered.

Eric Omondi's quest for justice

Eric Omondi's determination to protest despite personal tragedy underscores his commitment to the cause.

He believes that if his brother's death was indeed orchestrated to distract him from the protests, it would be a grave injustice. Eric emphasized that he would not let Fred's death be in vain and would continue to fight against the Finance Bill.

"That's why I went to protest, because even when I sleep and wake up, I feel like this theory might be true. I don't want to speculate, but it is also life. It could be true. If they thought they would distract me from fighting against the bill, then we will not lose Freddy for nothing," Eric stated.

Eric Omondi on a horse outside Parliament Buildings on Friday, June 21, 2024 shortly before his arrest