ADVERTISEMENT
Anticipation builds as Bahati, Diana set date for their long-awaited wedding

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua, have confirmed that their long-awaited wedding will finally happen.

  • Bahati and his wife, Diana Marua, confirmed their long-awaited wedding date.
  • The couple's fans are overjoyed and eagerly awaiting the big day.
  • Despite previous postponements, fans are hopeful that the wedding will finally happen.

The couple's fans are overjoyed, showering them with congratulations as they eagerly await the big day.

Taking to Instagram on November 18, Bahati shared a cryptic yet exciting update about their wedding plans. He revealed the official date, 22nd, but kept fans guessing about the month.

In his post, he teased, “The Bahati’s historic wedding 💒 official date 22nd... Guess the month?”

READ: Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

The announcement has stirred excitement, but it has also been met with scepticism. This isn’t the first time Bahati has hinted at wedding plans with Diana.

In June 2023, Bahati announced that he and Diana would tie the knot on December 12, 2023. However, the wedding did not happen as planned.

The couple later shared that they had postponed it to October 2024, which coincided with their anniversary month.

Despite the revised date, Bahati revealed in a September interview that Diana was still undecided.

"We had planned our wedding for October 20, which is our anniversary day. But now Diana has been postponing every day. It’s not me anymore," Bahati said.

READ: If I came out to talk, it would not help anyone - Bahati on Diana & Wanyama's photo

He added that Diana was considering a February wedding date but expressed his reluctance to make another premature announcement.

“I think she's talking of a date in February, so I don't want to talk about it before she makes it official because I have been announcing, and it makes me look like a clout chaser,” he explained.

The news of the wedding reignited excitement among fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot.

Some now speculate that Diana has finally decided, and the wedding might take place in February 2025.

And despite scepticism from a section, given the past delays, many remain hopeful that this time the couple will follow through with their plans.

Bahati and Diana have been together for over seven years. In 2023, Bahati paid Diana’s dowry, solidifying their commitment.

The couple has built a beautiful blended family, raising five children together. They share three biological children, have one adopted son, and Bahati has a daughter from his previous relationship with Yvette Obura.

They often share glimpses of their life on social media, showcasing their love, family moments, and their joint parenting journey.

