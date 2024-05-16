Morgan displays maturity as he talks about school life & tight relationship with God

Content creator Diana Marua has shared a touching moment with her son, Morgan Bahati, in a video that has captivated her fans.

The video, secretly recorded during a casual mother-son chat, showcases the depth of their relationship and Morgan's insightful views on life and faith.

Diana Marua glows with pride after a conversation with Morgan

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Morgan returned to school, Diana seized a moment of maternal affection to record their conversation, unbeknownst to Morgan at the time.

Pulse Live Kenya

During this intimate exchange, Morgan was massaging his mother’s feet, a simple act of love that set the stage for a profound dialogue between them.

“I have no words for my son,” Diana captioned the video, expressing her admiration for his maturity and perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Bahati on how high school has made him mature

In the video, Morgan shared his experiences and lessons from high school, reflecting on his personal growth and aspirations.

He recounted his initial reluctance about his current school, driven by a desire to return to Juja Preparatory and Senior Schools.

However, he quickly adapted, using his academic performance as a motivation to keep striving. "When I came to this school, I told myself I wanted to return to Juja Preparatory and Senior Schools. Then I told myself, 'I have been brought here because of my marks. Perhaps if I improve, dad will take me back. And that is what keeps me from losing hope. Don't be a person of too much pride because you don't know what life will do to you...," Morgan explained during the conversation.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

His reflections didn’t stop at academic aspirations. Morgan discussed how his school environment spurred his maturity, confidently stating that if he were to transfer, he would be a top performer due to his enhanced capabilities and understanding.

Morgan Bahati reveals tight relationship with God & visions to serve him

Perhaps the most moving part of their conversation was Morgan’s discussion about his spirituality.

He shared how the Lent season profoundly impacted his relationship with God, leading him to pray up to four times a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time that made me grow close to God was the lent season. We were not supposed to fast but be closer to God and pray. Those words resonated with me so much that I was praying four times a day. That's how my life was,” he revealed.

Morgan Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Morgan also recounted a significant vision he had one night, where he saw himself in his late forties, preaching to a large crowd.

This vision, he believes, was a message from the Holy Spirit, affirming his spiritual path and future influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

His aunt, Aunty Mitch, whom he confided in about the vision, confirmed his feelings, reinforcing the spiritual significance of his experience.