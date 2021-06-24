Bahati flies to Tanzania to shoot Music video with Rayvanny (Photos)

Bahati jetted out of the country on June 23, 2021, and he was accorded a warm reception upon landing in Tanzania.

The singer kicked off his stay in Tanzania with a visit to Rayvanny’s Record Label ‘Next Level Music” and he was amazed with what he saw.

“I Will Show You Later! But Trust Me @Rayvanny has the Best Record Label Studios in East Africa.... My Bae @diana_marua Just Saw the True Meaning of NEXT LEVEL 🔥🔥🔥”

“I’M STILL ON SET SHOOTING 🎬🎬🎬 I'M WAITING FOR THE BADDEST PHOTOGRAPHER @INFINITY_CLIX TO SEND ME PHOTOS 🔥🔥🔥 I JUST WANNA POST TO SHOW YOU WHAT TO EXPECT!!!! AKIAAANANIIIIIII 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️” shared Bahati.

Bahati at Rayvanny's Studio Next Level Music Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Ms Marua described Rayvanny as her Favorite Tanzanian artiste , congratulating him for opening his own Record Label “Next Level Music”.

“My all Time Tanzanian Favourite artist @RAYVANNY Congratulations on Your New NEXT LEVEL RECORD LABEL STUDIOS 💥 All the Best as You Make that Movie Today ⭐ #KISS Feat My Bae @BAHATIKENYA” wrote Diana Marua.

Rayvanny teamed up with Bahati for song number two #Kiss on his 10-track Album Love Like This. Since being dropped the Album has been topping charts on different streaming platforms and already accumulated over 1 million streams on BoomPlay.

Vanny Boy is the second artiste from WCB Wasafi to work with Bahati, after Mbosso on a tune called Futa.

“1 MILLION STREAMS IN 1 WEEK FireFireFire NUMBERS DON'T LIE... ANOTHER RECORD SET ON KENYAN BOOMPLAY MUSIC!!! ENJOY THE NUMBER 1 ALBUM #LOVELIKETHIS DIRECT LINK IN BIO” said Bahati.

Times Square in New York

Just the other Day, Bahati was over the moon after joining the list of celebrities in East Africa whose Albums have premiered at the Times Square, New York.

This was a huge win for Bahati since Times Square is the world’s leading business and tourism center. The world’s most expensive billboard was once put up by Google was in Times Square.

The billboard is eight storeys high and estimated to cost $2.5m.

It can cost up to $3 million per month to advertise on Time Square’s largest billboard.

The singer has already released two videos ‘Fikra za Bahati' and Pete Yangu ft Nadia Mukami, from the album, Love Like This.

The single Fikra za Bahati received mixed reactions from fans after the singer dissed various Kenyan musicians on the song including Sauti Sol, Octopizzo, Khaligraph Jones, Daddy Owen and Ringtone

East African Artists featured on Times Square

Ugandan musician, Edrisah Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo became the first East African Artist to feature on a billboard at the famous Times Square in New York City for the second time.

When his first billboard was showcased, Kenzo said he was contacted by Times Square team, requesting him for new content for them to showcase.

Kenzo holds a special record of being the first ever Ugandan and East African artist to win a BET Award.

In January 2021, Sauti Sol also got a feature and penned down a message of appreciation to the YouTube management after being featured on the first Episode of #YouTubeBlack Voices.

Tanzania’s Rayvanny got his feature in February 2021 with his album, Sound From Africa.