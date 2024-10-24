The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati apologises to baby mama Yvette Obura

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan singer Bahati has shocked fans after sending an apology to baby mama Yvette Obura.

Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko (Instagram)
  • Bahati publicly apologised to his baby mama Yvette Obura and footballer Victor Wanyama.
  • The apology came after months of controversy and speculation surrounding a viral photos.
  • The dual apology has sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some praising Bahati for addressing the issues while others remain skeptical about his motives.

Kenyan musician Kevin Bahati has surprised his fans by issuing a public apology to both his baby mama, Yvette Obura, and renowned footballer Victor Wanyama.

The apology comes after months of speculation and controversy surrounding a viral photo involving Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, and Victor Wanyama.

The controversy began when a photo of Diana Marua with Victor Wanyama surfaced online in 2020, sparking widespread rumours about their relationship.

A past photo of Bahati's wife Diana Marua with international football player Victor Wanyama
READ: If I came out to talk, it would not help anyone - Bahati on Diana & Wanyama's photo

In June 2024, Bahati reignited the conversation by sharing the same photo on all his social media platforms. This move left fans wondering whether Bahati had consulted Wanyama before posting the picture.

When asked about it, Bahati dismissed the need for any permission, explaining that he and Wanyama are friends. "Why should I ask Wanyama if I can post the photo when it’s him and his friend? Let me tell you something, I never said anything. Wanyama and Mariga are my friends. I even campaigned for Mariga in Kibra,” Bahati said.

Bahati further explained that his silence on the issue had been misunderstood. He believes addressing such matters openly can help clear up any confusion. "At times, when you see rumours and stay quiet, it only fuels more rumours. But when you show people that it’s normal, they will keep quiet," Bahati stated.

Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko (Instagram)
READ: Netizens urge Bahati to protect Diana's image after controversial Wanyama photo

However, he has now publicly apologised to Wanyama, expressing his desire to mend any misunderstandings caused by the photo.

“In June 2024, I posted a photo of Victor Wanyama and Diana Marua on my social media accounts. I take this opportunity to apologise for any harm caused. I never had any ill intentions, and I look forward to fostering good brotherhood and more partnerships in the future,” Bahati said.

In addition to apologising to Wanyama, Bahati also took the opportunity to address his baby mama, Yvette Obura.

A past photo of Bahati, his baby mama Yvette Obura and their daughter Mueni
READ: Yvette Obura responds to fan's query on 2nd child with Bahati

Earlier in June 2024, Bahati had posted a photo of Yvette, himself, and their daughter Mueni with a caption that some found unfriendly.

The post sparked reactions from fans, raising concerns about his relationship with Yvette and their co-parenting arrangement.

In his apology, Bahati expressed regret for any hurt the post may have caused Yvette. He acknowledged that his words were not chosen carefully and affirmed his commitment to improving their co-parenting relationship.

In June 2024, I posted a photo of Yvette Obura on my social media accounts. I take this opportunity to apologise to my sister for any harm caused. I never had any ill motives, and I look forward to fostering good co-parenting in the future,” Bahati wrote.

File image of Diana and Bahati
Bahati’s dual apology has sparked a range of reactions from fans, with many praising him for addressing the issues head-on.

However, others have said this is just another strategy to promote an upcoming content.

