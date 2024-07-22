Bahati's speech at Gachagua event sparks speculation of political revival

Fans of singer Bahati have been buzzing with speculation about his political ambitions following a recent speech he made during at the consecration and installation of PEFA Kirinyaga Regional Bishop Samuel Karimi attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The 2022 Mathare Parliamentary aspirant hinted at his continued interest in politics, despite his previous unsuccessful bid.

Rekindling political aspirations

Bahati, who previously vied for the Mathare Parliamentary seat, addressed the Deputy President in a speech that many interpreted as a sign of his lingering political ambitions.

“Your excellency the deputy president, sisi kama Gen Z tunakuitaga Riggy G, mum Dorcas, please to meet you, me naitwa Bahati wengine wananiitaga mtoto wa mama wengine wananiitaga mtoto wa Diana lakini siku hizi naitwaga mtoto wa Riggy G aliniadopt.

"Na mum ningependa kusema Asante sana, umetushikilia kama vijana Ile mambo ga boy child umetusupport sana na endelea ivyo ivyo,” Bahati remarked.

Despite falling short in the 2022 race, where he finished third behind incumbent MP Anthony Oluoch of ODM and UDA's Billian Ojiwa, Bahati appears undeterred in his political journey.

Overcoming election challenges

The 2022 Mathare election was fraught with controversy, including accusations of favouritism within the Azimio coalition.

Bahati publicly expressed his frustration at a press conference, tearfully alleging that he had been denied the Jubilee ticket in favour of ODM's Oluoch.

Despite these setbacks, Bahati's determination saw him through to the ballot, where he garnered 8,166 votes. Oluoch retained the seat with 28,098 votes, while Ojiwa secured 16,912 votes.

Claims of financial offers

In a startling revelation, Bahati disclosed that he was offered Sh50 million to withdraw from the Mathare MP contest.

He steadfastly refused, stating: “I was told I will be given a job. But I am not looking for a job, I am earning a living from my music.”

After the August elections, Bahati made a significant political shift by renouncing the Jubilee party and joining President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He expressed his regret to the president for any previous disappointments and conveyed his understanding of the situation.

Other personal milestones

Amidst his political pursuits, Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have been celebrating the success of their new show, ‘The Bahati Empire’, on Netflix.