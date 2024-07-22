The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bahati's speech at Gachagua event sparks speculation of political revival

Amos Robi

Bahati, who ran for the Mathare Parliamentary seat in the past, delivered a speech to the Deputy President that many perceived as an indication of his ongoing political aspirations.

Singer Bahati
Singer Bahati
  • Bahati hinted at his continued interest in politics during a recent speech at a bishop's event attended by the Deputy President
  • Despite a previous unsuccessful bid for the Mathare Parliamentary seat, Bahati remains undeterred in his political journey
  • Bahati expressed frustration over accusations of favouritism within the Azimio coalition during the 2022 Mathare election

Recommended articles

Fans of singer Bahati have been buzzing with speculation about his political ambitions following a recent speech he made during at the consecration and installation of PEFA Kirinyaga Regional Bishop Samuel Karimi attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The 2022 Mathare Parliamentary aspirant hinted at his continued interest in politics, despite his previous unsuccessful bid.

Bahati, who previously vied for the Mathare Parliamentary seat, addressed the Deputy President in a speech that many interpreted as a sign of his lingering political ambitions.

“Your excellency the deputy president, sisi kama Gen Z tunakuitaga Riggy G, mum Dorcas, please to meet you, me naitwa Bahati wengine wananiitaga mtoto wa mama wengine wananiitaga mtoto wa Diana lakini siku hizi naitwaga mtoto wa Riggy G aliniadopt.

"Na mum ningependa kusema Asante sana, umetushikilia kama vijana Ile mambo ga boy child umetusupport sana na endelea ivyo ivyo,” Bahati remarked.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachaguga
Deputy President Rigathi Gachaguga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bahati faces emotional turmoil after receiving message about his mother

Despite falling short in the 2022 race, where he finished third behind incumbent MP Anthony Oluoch of ODM and UDA's Billian Ojiwa, Bahati appears undeterred in his political journey.

The 2022 Mathare election was fraught with controversy, including accusations of favouritism within the Azimio coalition.

Bahati publicly expressed his frustration at a press conference, tearfully alleging that he had been denied the Jubilee ticket in favour of ODM's Oluoch.

Despite these setbacks, Bahati's determination saw him through to the ballot, where he garnered 8,166 votes. Oluoch retained the seat with 28,098 votes, while Ojiwa secured 16,912 votes.

File image of MC Jessy, musician Kevin Bahati and UDA SG Cleophas Malala.
File image of MC Jessy, musician Kevin Bahati and UDA SG Cleophas Malala. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Yvette Obura addresses whether she & Bahati are back together, reveals their only fight

In a startling revelation, Bahati disclosed that he was offered Sh50 million to withdraw from the Mathare MP contest.

He steadfastly refused, stating: “I was told I will be given a job. But I am not looking for a job, I am earning a living from my music.”

After the August elections, Bahati made a significant political shift by renouncing the Jubilee party and joining President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He expressed his regret to the president for any previous disappointments and conveyed his understanding of the situation.

Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko (Instagram)
Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko (Instagram) Kenyan singer Kevin 'Bahati' Kioko (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I give Diana monthly wife allowance of Sh1M & she wants more – Bahati

Amidst his political pursuits, Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have been celebrating the success of their new show, ‘The Bahati Empire’, on Netflix.

The show has received a warm reception, marking another milestone in Bahati's multifaceted career.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bahati's speech at Gachagua event sparks speculation of political revival

Bahati's speech at Gachagua event sparks speculation of political revival

Congratulations pour in for Pierra Makena's daughter after she lands job at NTV

Congratulations pour in for Pierra Makena's daughter after she lands job at NTV

Ajib Gathoni's fear of relocating to Nairobi turned into a success story

Ajib Gathoni's fear of relocating to Nairobi turned into a success story

Kathy Kiuna finally reveals reason daughter Stephanie did not attend Bishop's burial

Kathy Kiuna finally reveals reason daughter Stephanie did not attend Bishop's burial

YouTuber Moureen Ngigi pampers mum with love in emotional reunion after 2 years apart

YouTuber Moureen Ngigi pampers mum with love in emotional reunion after 2 years apart

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Wahu emotionally recounts suffering 2 miscarriages before welcoming third child

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week

Trending

First Daughter Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto unveils her battle plan for surviving online onslaught

Tanzanian singer Billnass & wife Nandy

Wanaume mmeumbiwa kupepesa macho ila jua una watu wanakuhitaji - Nandy to Billnass

Kenyan journalists John-Allan Namu and Mark Masai

John-Allan Namu, Mark Masai ready to host Ruto in town hall discussion [Details]

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza

Beyond beats: Why Bien's voice will always echo in your mind