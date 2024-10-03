Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Yvette Obura, a Kenyan digital creator has left her fans shocked after revealing how close she came to being homeless.

In a heartfelt live session on TikTok on September 2, Yvette disclosed that she hit rock bottom last year, losing almost everything, and was even contemplating moving back in with her mum.

Yvette speaks on why she kept her struggles off social media

Yvette, who has become well-known for her lifestyle content, spoke about how she faced one of the toughest periods of her life in 2023.

However, she kept her struggles away from social media due to the fear of negative comments and trolls.

"Last year I was on the verge of being homeless. I was in a very bad place, and it’s something that only people close to me know about," she revealed during the live session.

She further explained that she chose not to share this difficult period online because of the negativity that often accompanies such personal revelations.

"There are things we just can’t put on social media because of trolling, negativity, and all that," she shared.

Yvette Obura on losing everything to rising up

The 31-year-old opened up about the extent of her struggles, describing how she lost everything, right down to her plates.

In April of last year, she found herself in a dire situation where she had to consider moving from her two-bedroom house into a one-bedroom, a bedsitter, or even back to her mum’s house.

She recalled telling her sister about these tough decisions and mentioned how she spent a week at her mother’s place, feeling overwhelmed and crying frequently.

"And in April is when like when I lost everything. When I say everything I mean, from plates to what to what, everything. I remember telling my sister natoka two bedroom niende kwa one bedroom, bedsitter ama kwa mum... I went to her place for a week," she said.

However, Yvette also shared that, despite the struggles, she never gave up on her faith.

"I remember nilikuwa najifungia kwa bedroom... I used to cry. But one thing about me, I never give up on God. I never give up on praying. I trusted in God, picked myself up," she said.

Her trust in God and determination to rebuild her life became her guiding force through the storm.

Turning point for Yvette Obura 7 achievements

One of the turning points for Yvette was getting her passport at the age of 30, which marked a new chapter in her life. Despite the challenges she faced last year, she managed to turn her situation around and achieve some remarkable milestones.

“If you told me last year that around this time, I would be able to afford a trip to Dubai, my flight, visas, hotel room, and all the miscellaneous expenses, I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s such a blessing," Yvette said with gratitude, highlighting how far she has come.

Yvette, who shares her daughter Mueni with singer Bahati, expressed her relief and appreciation for the fact that Mueni has two supportive parents. During her lowest times, Bahati was able to provide for their daughter.

“Thank God she has two able parents. If she lacks something here, she can definitely get it from the other side," Yvette said, appreciating the co-parenting relationship.

Reflecting on her journey, Yvette talked about her dreams of making her daughter proud. She expressed deep gratitude for the changes in her life, from going from sleeping on a mattress to upgrading her mum’s car, travelling multiple times last year, and now enjoying her current trip to Dubai with her best friend.

"God is so amazing. Always pray for the things that God has done and those that He has not done," she advised.

Praise Yvette Obura for speaking about her struggles

Yvette’s brave decision to open up about her struggles has won her admiration from her followers.

Fans praised her for her courage to speak about her hardships and her ability to rise above the challenges she faced.

