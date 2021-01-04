Singer Kevin Bahati penned down an open letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta after extending the Nationwide curfew to March 12, 2021.

A disappointed Bahati, asked the Head of State to be mindful of artistes who earn a living through performances and public gatherings.

In his letter, the singer argued the creative industry has been suffering since the Coronavirus pandemic checked in and the continuous lockdown of the economy has affected many artistes negatively.

Singer Bahati

Bahati’s Letter

“Dear Mr President;

Happy New Year... This is 2021; No PR No Stunts No Kikis... Just to Let You Know that this Musicians are Someone's Husbands, Wifes, Dads and Mums. Yes ,we have People Who Fully Depend on us and We Have employees too. Your Excellency I don't Know if in Your Cabinet there's anyone Who Cares about The Creative Industry; the Djs, Event organizers or anything Concerning the Entertainment Industry.

But if You keep Locking Down the Economy and Limiting Events that We fully Depend on that's SIMPLY KILLING OUR CAREERS!!!

We Kids Just like Yours and its our Cry You Reason with us as a Father. Ata ile 100M hatukuipata but we are still pushing... We are Making Hits that are not paying us Back😭😭😭 Dear Mr President Remember and Consider the Creatives & The Entertainment Industry.

GOD BLESS YOU GOD BLESS KENYA 🙏 🇰🇪” reads Bahati’s letter to President Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Bahati

Otile's Letter

The Wanani hit-maker has joined the list of celebrities who have tried to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta through Letters.

In September, Otile Brown also wrote to the President after after an audit report exposed the rot at the bodies tasked to collect royalties on behalf of musicians; Music Copyright society of Kenya (MCSK), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (Prisk) and the Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp).

Also Read: We are asking for what is rightfully ours - Otile Brown tells Uhuru

Otile has called upon the Head of State to intervene and ensure that officials at MCSK, Prisk and Kamp face the full force of the law for stealing from artistes every year.

Otile Brown

Papa Jones Concerns

In August 2019, Rapper Khaligraph Jones had also written an open latter Kenyatta on behalf of the Creative Industry in Kenya, requesting him to allow the reopening of clubs and restaurants.

“@ukenyatta Kindly on behalf of the Creative Industry of Kenya we are Requesting that you allow us to get back to work, allow for the reopening of Clubs and Restaurants, Measures and precautions shall be Taken to ensure Covid 19 doesn't further spread, The youth are suffering from Depression in Silence, Kindly look into this Matter, also Some of our Hits songs are Going To waste, People want to see @femi_one and @mejjagenge perform Utawezana. Rada Chafu sana, #respecttheogs,” reads Khaligraph’s letter to President Kenyatta.

Also Read: Khaligaph Jones pens letter to Uhuru with only one request

Prior to that, Wilson Abubakar Radido popularly known as Willy Paul had appealed to the Head of State to help Kenyans in the entertainment industry.

Willy Poze said that it was disheartening that Uhuru had not commented on the sad state of the industry yet artistes in other countries were getting help from their Government.

Also Read: The entertainment scene has been hit badly – Willy Paul's letter to Uhuru