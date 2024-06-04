Becky finally talks about hidden 'pregnancy' results & feelings for Hakim

Kenyan actors Trisha Khalid, Lucy Maina, and Haji Nzibo recently came together for a lively question-and-answer session.

This interactive session posted on Trisha's YouTube channel allowed their followers to gain insight into their off-screen lives and the popular characters they portray on television.

3 faces behind 'Becky' roles

Trisha Khalid is widely recognised for her villainous roles, particularly in the Maisha Magic series 'Kovu'.

Her intense performances have made her a notable figure in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Lucy Maina and Haji Nzibo star in the Citizen TV drama 'Becky', where Lucy plays the lead role of Becky and Nzibo plays Hakim.

The trio's increasing popularity has piqued the curiosity of fans, who are eager to learn more about their personal lives and experiences on set.

Why Becky hid her 'pregnancy' results

During the Q&A session, Trisha Khalid brought up an intriguing moment from the "Becky" series, where Becky's character hides pregnancy test results.

Trisha asked Lucy to explain the reasoning behind this plot twist. Lucy elaborated, "For suspense purposes, which worked obviously... According to the script, ningefaa kutoka choo na the test then the mood is suspense. So we don't know if it's positive or negative, then later on in the house we find out it was negative."

This behind-the-scenes look provided fans with a better understanding of how suspense is crafted in television dramas.

Becky admits she likes Hakim

Haji Nzibo plays Hakim, a charming bachelor whose arrival almost disrupts the relationship between Becky and Junior Katana, portrayed by Andrew Levi.

His character has become a fan favorite, leading to numerous questions about the dynamics between Becky and Hakim.

One of the most burning questions from fans was whether Becky, the character, has feelings for Hakim.

Lucy Maina addressed this question during the conversation, clarifying that Becky does indeed have a liking for Hakim. However, she emphasised that this affection is strictly between the characters. "Yes, Becky likes Hakim indeed", clarifying that it is Hakim the character, and not Nzibo the real person behind the character.

This distinction helped fans separate the on-screen romance from the actors' real-life interactions.