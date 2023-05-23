Kyallo sisters on what to expect as S2 of 'Kyallo Kulture' drops today [Photos]

The main cast of the show, sisters Betty Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo, and Gloria Kyallo, graced the stage and captivated the audience with their presence.

As the evening unfolded, the three sisters took center stage and shared exciting details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

According to the showrunners, the second season of 'Kyallo Kulture' delves even deeper into the lives of Mercy and Gloria, who have blossomed into stars in their own right.

Viewers can look forward to an intimate glimpse into their personal journeys, filled with triumphs, challenges, and everything in between in the second season which has been confirmed to be a Showmax original.

'Kyallo Kulture', which airs on Showmax, has gained significant popularity, and its second season comes at a perfect time as the first season of 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' draws to a close.

With its unique storytelling and relatable characters, the show has captured the hearts of viewers who are eager to see what lies ahead for the Kyallo sisters.

The launch event was graced by notable personalities from the media industry, with members of the press in attendance to capture the occasion.

Close family members of the Kyallo sisters were also present, adding a touch of warmth and support to the event. Additionally, guests from the entertainment scene brought an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the gathering.

Speaking during the launch Betty said fans can expect emotions and a lot of details on their childhood upbringing which they have not revealed.

"Season two is about us being emotional, we are ready to talk about our upbringing and things that will us cry, things that we are not happy with in our sisterhood and fans will see a very different us including Gloria," Betty said.

Mercy on the other hand expressed that the highlight of season two is the unique bond she shares with her sisters and the growth they experienced together. Reflecting on the challenges of season one, Mercy mentioned the process of self-discovery and reconnecting with her sisters, while also navigating a new job.

Betty Kyallo and her mother during the launch of of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria, the youngest among the Kyallo sisters, is excited about giving her fans a deeper insight into her youth in the upcoming season. However, juggling the demands of the show's filming schedule and her schooling hasn't been without its challenges.

Despite this, Gloria expressed gratitude for the production team's support and understanding, as they have been accommodating her schedule while still prioritizing her academic success.

Below are snippets from the event :

The cast and crew of Kyallo Culture S2 pose for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy and Gloria Kyallo during panel discussions of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria Kyallo during the launch of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya

Betty and Mercy Kyallo pose for a photo during the launch of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya

Betty Kyallo poses for a photo during the launch of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya

Mercy Kyallo poses for a photo during the launch of Kyallo Kulture S2 Pulse Live Kenya