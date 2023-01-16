Betty Musambi pens love-filled message to husband Bonnie Musambi on his birthday

Betty on her Instagram page showered the former radio presenter with praise saying she was blessed to have him as her husband.

“Happy birthday to my most amazing person on earth. My prayer partner, amazing dad to our two beautiful girls, my best friend, my CEO...I will always praise God for making us spouses. Our bond is unbreakable and for that I’m immensely blessed. Happiest birthday my love,” Betty wrote.

Bonnie Musambi in recognition of his birthday said he was blessed to be in good health something he did not take for granted.

Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi Pulse Live Kenya

Musambi revealed that his birthday is unique as he was not born after the normal nine months and even has a unique name for that.

“Eat, drink and make merry because it is my birthday! By the way, did you know my birth was a bit anomalous? I was born on Friday 16th January, 9.30pm, AFTER ELEVEN MONTHS (Not nine).

"My father named me MUTISYA, for delaying the normal birth period. He then prophesied that I would always do great stuff in this world (Amen to that),” Musambi wrote.

Bonnie Musambi Media Career

Bonnie Musambi Pulse Live Kenya

Bonnie Musambi has had a stellar media career, he worked for state broadcaster KBC for 14 years before he set up his radio station, Sangu FM which broadcasts in Kamba.