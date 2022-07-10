RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bonnie Musambi responds to wife's wish for Range Rover on her birthday

Amos Robi

In 2021 Musambi bought her wife a Mercedes Benz and gifted her a Sh1 million cheque for her birthday

Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi
Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi

Celebrated media personality turned politician Bonnie Musambi has promised to honour his wife, Betty Musambi's, 2022 birthday wish for a Range Rover.

In a sweet birthday message on Sunday, the Sang'u FM owner however asked his wife to be patient, given that it is an election year and he recently joined politics.

Bonnie who is vying for the Kitui Central parliamentary seat indicated that he had no idea of what to get his wife for her birthday until she posted it on her social media.

“Happy birthday my lovely wife! You are my priceless treasure, and I will cherish you all the days of my life. But seriously which gift do I unleash now?” Bonnie posed.

READ: Ex KBC presenter Bonnie Musambi joins UDA

Betty Musambi
Betty Musambi Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi Pulse Live Kenya

In the post on July 1, where she tagged her husband, Betty Musambi hinted on the gift she wanted stating: "Birthday month! @bonniemusambiofficial Rangerover sio mbaaaya."

In response, Bonnie has now stated: “Well, what you asked for on your recent IG post, utapata. Acha kwanza tumalizane na uchaguzi🙂🙂. God bless you for me, my love!”

In 2021, Musambi hosted a birthday party for his wife where he had songstress Sanaipei Tande perform and gifted her a brand-new Mercedes Benz plus a Sh1 million cheque an amount he said was just small.

Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi
Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi Pulse Live Kenya

"I love her so much, na sijuangi ni nini naweza buy for her so nimechanganyikiwa. I ordered something for her but unfortunately nimeambiwa inafika end of August. I have ordered something very small, a Mercedes Benz E250 and until that comes let her enjoy herself with a cheque of one million shillings” said Bonnie Musambi.

Musambi who quit the state broadcaster after 14 years to join his own brainchild Sang’u FM is also chartering the political waters after he joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to seek an elective post.

Bonnie Musambi displays his nomination certificate
Bonnie Musambi displays his nomination certificate Bonnie Musambi and wife Betty Musambi Pulse Live Kenya

In the race, Musambi will be battling Henry Malonza the incumbent, Makali Mulu and former Mutitu Boys High School Principal Joseph Kayula.

Authors:

Amos Robi

