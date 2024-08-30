Biggest stereotype Okello Max faces for being a celebrity [Video]

Fame is often seen as a gateway to wealth, privilege, and a life of luxury. However, for many celebrities, the reality is far more complex.

Kenyan singer Okello Max recently shed light on one of the lesser-known challenges accompanying fame, revealing that the perception of wealth can often be misleading.

In an interview with Pulse Live Kenya, Okello Max shared his experiences, stating that the assumption that fame equals wealth is a stereotype that many celebrities struggle with.

"There's a stereotype where people see you as famous, and they automatically think you're rich, even when you might be struggling at home without even a shilling to your name," Okello explained.

One of the most significant pressures that Okello highlighted is the burden of what is commonly referred to as 'black tax'—the expectation that a successful or famous person must financially support their family or community.

This burden becomes heavier when one is in the public eye.

"Relatives and the black tax will say, 'We see you on TV, how can you not have money? Just help with even a hundred shillings,' when in reality, you might not even have fifty," he said, emphasising the unrealistic expectations placed on famous individuals.

This constant demand can create a financial strain, especially when one's earnings do not match the perceived wealth.

Privacy invasion

Another downside of fame is the loss of privacy. Celebrities often face constant scrutiny, with their every move monitored and judged by the public.

This lack of privacy can be overwhelming and lead to a life where even the most mundane activities, like shopping or dining out, become a public spectacle.

The invasion of privacy extends to social media, where celebrities are often subjected to cyberbullying, trolling, and unsolicited opinions about their personal lives.

This continuous exposure can take a toll on their mental health, leading to anxiety, stress, and even depression.

The pressure to maintain an image

Fame also comes with the pressure to maintain a certain image. Celebrities are often expected to look perfect, behave impeccably, and live up to the standards set by their fans and the media.

This pressure can be exhausting and may force individuals to adopt personas that are far removed from their true selves.

For many, the fear of losing relevance or being judged harshly by the public can lead to burnout.

