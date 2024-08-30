The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Biggest stereotype Okello Max faces for being a celebrity [Video]

Amos Robi

This misconception, he noted, often leads to undue pressure from society and even family members.

Singer Okello Max
  • Celebrities often face the burden of 'black tax' - the expectation to financially support their family and community
  • Constant scrutiny and lack of privacy are significant downsides of fame, leading to mental health issues such as anxiety, stress, and depression
  • There is pressure on celebrities to maintain a certain image, which can be exhausting and lead to persona adoption and burnout

Fame is often seen as a gateway to wealth, privilege, and a life of luxury. However, for many celebrities, the reality is far more complex.

Kenyan singer Okello Max recently shed light on one of the lesser-known challenges accompanying fame, revealing that the perception of wealth can often be misleading.

In an interview with Pulse Live Kenya, Okello Max shared his experiences, stating that the assumption that fame equals wealth is a stereotype that many celebrities struggle with.

"There's a stereotype where people see you as famous, and they automatically think you're rich, even when you might be struggling at home without even a shilling to your name," Okello explained.

Singer Okello Max
One of the most significant pressures that Okello highlighted is the burden of what is commonly referred to as 'black tax'—the expectation that a successful or famous person must financially support their family or community.

This burden becomes heavier when one is in the public eye.

"Relatives and the black tax will say, 'We see you on TV, how can you not have money? Just help with even a hundred shillings,' when in reality, you might not even have fifty," he said, emphasising the unrealistic expectations placed on famous individuals.

READ: Okello Max details the making of 'Put It On Me' video with Nasha Travis [Video]

This constant demand can create a financial strain, especially when one's earnings do not match the perceived wealth.

Another downside of fame is the loss of privacy. Celebrities often face constant scrutiny, with their every move monitored and judged by the public.

This lack of privacy can be overwhelming and lead to a life where even the most mundane activities, like shopping or dining out, become a public spectacle.

The invasion of privacy extends to social media, where celebrities are often subjected to cyberbullying, trolling, and unsolicited opinions about their personal lives.

This continuous exposure can take a toll on their mental health, leading to anxiety, stress, and even depression.

Social media platforms
READ: Okello Max addresses fan's criticism of his collabo with Nadia Mukami & Prince Indah

Fame also comes with the pressure to maintain a certain image. Celebrities are often expected to look perfect, behave impeccably, and live up to the standards set by their fans and the media.

This pressure can be exhausting and may force individuals to adopt personas that are far removed from their true selves.

For many, the fear of losing relevance or being judged harshly by the public can lead to burnout.

An attractive dark - blogger with afro braids in a jeans shirt and white t-shirt takes a selfie on her smart phone,
Pulse Influencer Awards: Get ready to vote for your favourite influencer

The constant need to stay in the limelight and keep up with trends can be mentally and physically draining, leading to a lack of authenticity and a feeling of emptiness.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
