The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Bishop Kathy Kiuna
Bishop Kathy Kiuna

Bishop Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church is elated after welcoming the newest member of her family.

Recommended articles

The Bishop took to social media in celebration, announcing the good news after her daughter Vanessa welcomed her second child.

She praised God for the gift, expressing her gratitude at the latest blessing.

"This God is too good. I rejoice in Him. @vanessakiunakovacs good job." The elated Bishop wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa disclosed that the baby was born in October, hailing the successful delivery as “October blessing”.

" AN OCTOBER BLESSING 💫 ✨WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY. N ❣️✨" Vanessa wrote in her celebratory message.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna
JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

The year 2024 came with its fair share of challenges and blessings for the larger Kiuna family and the JCC community following the death of the family patriarch, the late Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The JCC founder passed on in July after a brave battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Celebrities who've lost loved ones in 2024

Grieving from the loss and coming to terms with the void left by the Bishop whose influence across the country and the Christian community, condolence messages streamed in.

During his memorial service, Bishop Kathy took a moment to appreciate her children during the service, addressing why her daughter Stephanie was unable to attend her father's burial.

"I thank God for my children. We miss Stephanie so much. She really did try to come, but for issues beyond our control, she was not able to. But she will come very soon, together with her family," Kathy explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Lady Bishop Kiuna reflected on her 30-year marriage to the late Kiuna by sharing her deep love and memories of her late husband, expressing her gratitude to God for the life they built together.

READ: Vanessa Kiuna reflects on last money conversation with late dad in moving tribute

In a loving Instagram post on October 17, three months after the passing of her husband, Kathy Kiuna shared a series of videos capturing cherished moments with her late husband.

"My throwback is just amazing. Today I’m just grateful to God for giving me 30 years with the best soul that ever lived. I am so humbled to have been the one God chose to give such a husband," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the post, she described Allan as everything she could have ever wished for and more, calling him loving, selfless, generous, kind, humble, and a visionary leader.

READ: Stephanie Kiuna breaks year-long silence with special family moments [Video]

She spoke fondly of his wisdom, work ethic, and fun-loving nature, emphasising that the list of his qualities was endless.

"So absolutely loving, selfless, generous, kind, humble, peaceful, leader, visionary, bold, hard worker, driven, knowledgeable, full of wisdom, fun fun fun. The list is endless," she wrote.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)
Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Even as she mourned his absence, Kathy remained grateful to God, trusting in His divine will. "Even as I miss him terribly, I’m still grateful to God because He can do no wrong," she added.

He left behind three children named Jeremy, Vanessa and Stephanie who paid glowing tributes to their late dad.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Willy Paul teams up with Dyana Cods for 'Pick Up' & other songs of the week

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Samidoh's former manager arrested, arraigned in court

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Whitney finally speaks after baby daddy Warren leaked her private conversation

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

Why content creators couldn’t view Tabitha Gatwiri’s body

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Kenyan singer CMB Prezzo

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ

Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto speaks out on her multiple heartbreaks

Tanzania singer Zuchu

Zuchu fires back at fans comparing her to Bongo Flava legend Lady Jaydee