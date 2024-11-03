Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

The Bishop took to social media in celebration, announcing the good news after her daughter Vanessa welcomed her second child.

She praised God for the gift, expressing her gratitude at the latest blessing.

"This God is too good. I rejoice in Him. @vanessakiunakovacs good job." The elated Bishop wrote.

Vanessa disclosed that the baby was born in October, hailing the successful delivery as “October blessing”.

" AN OCTOBER BLESSING 💫 ✨WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY. N ❣️✨" Vanessa wrote in her celebratory message.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

The year 2024 came with its fair share of challenges and blessings for the larger Kiuna family and the JCC community following the death of the family patriarch, the late Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The JCC founder passed on in July after a brave battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

Grieving from the loss and coming to terms with the void left by the Bishop whose influence across the country and the Christian community, condolence messages streamed in.

During his memorial service, Bishop Kathy took a moment to appreciate her children during the service, addressing why her daughter Stephanie was unable to attend her father's burial.

"I thank God for my children. We miss Stephanie so much. She really did try to come, but for issues beyond our control, she was not able to. But she will come very soon, together with her family," Kathy explained.

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna's reflections of 30-year marriage to the late Bishop Allan

Last month, Lady Bishop Kiuna reflected on her 30-year marriage to the late Kiuna by sharing her deep love and memories of her late husband, expressing her gratitude to God for the life they built together.

In a loving Instagram post on October 17, three months after the passing of her husband, Kathy Kiuna shared a series of videos capturing cherished moments with her late husband.

"My throwback is just amazing. Today I’m just grateful to God for giving me 30 years with the best soul that ever lived. I am so humbled to have been the one God chose to give such a husband," she wrote.

Bishop Kathy Kiuna's tribute to late husband

In the post, she described Allan as everything she could have ever wished for and more, calling him loving, selfless, generous, kind, humble, and a visionary leader.

She spoke fondly of his wisdom, work ethic, and fun-loving nature, emphasising that the list of his qualities was endless.

"So absolutely loving, selfless, generous, kind, humble, peaceful, leader, visionary, bold, hard worker, driven, knowledgeable, full of wisdom, fun fun fun. The list is endless," she wrote.

Rev Kathy Kiuna and late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Even as she mourned his absence, Kathy remained grateful to God, trusting in His divine will. "Even as I miss him terribly, I’m still grateful to God because He can do no wrong," she added.