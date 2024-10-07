The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stephanie Kiuna breaks year-long silence with special family moments [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Stephanie Kiuna's absence from her father's funeral and social media silence left many concerned about her situation.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna with her daughters Stephanie and Vanessa
JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna with her daughters Stephanie and Vanessa
  • Stephanie Kiuna has returned to social media after over a year of silence.
  • Stephanie's silence on social media and absence from father's funeral raised speculation, but Bishop Kathy Kiuna addressed this, explaining her absence.
  • She shared a heartwarming video showcasing family moments in Australia with her mother Bishop Kathy Kiuna.

Bishop Kathy Kiuna's daughter, Stephanie Kiuna, is back on social media after more than a year of silence.

Her recent post marks her first since February 2023, when she shared a photo with her husband, referring to themselves as "mum and dad."

The latest post has captured the attention of her followers, who were thrilled to see Stephanie back online, sharing a glimpse into her family's life in Australia.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna with her daughters Stephanie and Vanessa
JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna with her daughters Stephanie and Vanessa

READ: How Allan Kiuna became blueprint of marital success for daughter & South African hubby

In the heartwarming Instagram video on October 4 , Stephanie, her husband, and their children are seen spending time with Bishop Kathy Kiuna, who had travelled to Australia to visit them.

The family can be seen sharing precious moments, including meals together, enjoying a helicopter ride, boat rides, and even feeding animals. The scenes of laughter and bonding were heartwarming, showcasing the love and connection within the family.

This trip is not a new experience for the Kiuna family, as even before the passing of Bishop Allan Kiuna, the family had made similar trips to Australia to enjoy quality time together with their grandchildren and daughter.

This recent post also marks the first time Stephanie Kiuna has shared anything on social media since the death of her father, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna spending quality time with her daughter Stephanie and her family in Australia
JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna spending quality time with her daughter Stephanie and her family in Australia

READ: Kathy Kiuna's promise to husband late Bishop Allan Kiuna

Unlike her siblings Jeremy and Vanessa, who took to social media to eulogise their father, Stephanie chose to remain silent, opting to grieve privately.

On July 21, 2023, shortly after Bishop Allan Kiuna’s passing, Bishop Kathy Kiuna addressed the church congregation during a service, explaining why Stephanie was unable to attend her father's funeral.

Kathy expressed her deep gratitude for her children, acknowledging how much the family missed Stephanie during that difficult time.

Stephanie Kiuna with her husband
Stephanie Kiuna with her husband

READ: Vanessa Kiuna reflects on last money conversation with late dad in moving tribute

Her absence from the funeral and her quiet social media presence led to speculation, but her mother’s explanation offered clarity and comfort to those concerned.

"We miss Stephanie so much. She really did try to come, but due to issues beyond our control, she was not able to make it," Kathy explained. She added that Stephanie and her family would be visiting soon, assuring the congregation that they remained a close-knit family despite the geographical distance.

For many, social media is a space for expression, but Stephanie’s decision to stay silent during this period appears to have been her personal way of grieving.

Now, with her recent post, it seems that Stephanie is ready to reconnect with her online community, sharing moments of joy and family love once again. Her followers have warmly welcomed her back.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
