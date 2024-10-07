Stephanie Kiuna breaks year-long silence with special family moments [Video]

Bishop Kathy Kiuna's daughter, Stephanie Kiuna, is back on social media after more than a year of silence.

Her recent post marks her first since February 2023, when she shared a photo with her husband, referring to themselves as "mum and dad."

The latest post has captured the attention of her followers, who were thrilled to see Stephanie back online, sharing a glimpse into her family's life in Australia.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna with her daughters Stephanie and Vanessa Pulse Live Kenya

Kathy Kiuna enjoys quality time with grandkids in Australia

In the heartwarming Instagram video on October 4 , Stephanie, her husband, and their children are seen spending time with Bishop Kathy Kiuna, who had travelled to Australia to visit them.

The family can be seen sharing precious moments, including meals together, enjoying a helicopter ride, boat rides, and even feeding animals. The scenes of laughter and bonding were heartwarming, showcasing the love and connection within the family.

This trip is not a new experience for the Kiuna family, as even before the passing of Bishop Allan Kiuna, the family had made similar trips to Australia to enjoy quality time together with their grandchildren and daughter.

This recent post also marks the first time Stephanie Kiuna has shared anything on social media since the death of her father, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

JCC Bishop Kathy Kiuna spending quality time with her daughter Stephanie and her family in Australia Pulse Live Kenya

Why Stephanie missed her father’s funeral

Unlike her siblings Jeremy and Vanessa, who took to social media to eulogise their father, Stephanie chose to remain silent, opting to grieve privately.

On July 21, 2023, shortly after Bishop Allan Kiuna’s passing, Bishop Kathy Kiuna addressed the church congregation during a service, explaining why Stephanie was unable to attend her father's funeral.

Kathy expressed her deep gratitude for her children, acknowledging how much the family missed Stephanie during that difficult time.

Stephanie Kiuna with her husband Pulse Live Kenya

Her absence from the funeral and her quiet social media presence led to speculation, but her mother’s explanation offered clarity and comfort to those concerned.

"We miss Stephanie so much. She really did try to come, but due to issues beyond our control, she was not able to make it," Kathy explained. She added that Stephanie and her family would be visiting soon, assuring the congregation that they remained a close-knit family despite the geographical distance.

For many, social media is a space for expression, but Stephanie’s decision to stay silent during this period appears to have been her personal way of grieving.