The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on last money conversation with late dad in moving tribute

Lynet Okumu

Vanessa reveals final conversation on wealth with late dad Bishop Allan Kiuna, and the struggles she has faced since his untimely passing.

A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa
A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa
  • Vanessa Kiuna shared an emotional tribute to her late father Bishop Kiuna.
  • She revealed the struggles and challenges she has faced since her father's passing.
  • Vanessa expressed her deep emotions and grief, admitting that it has been difficult for her to share on social media.

Recommended articles

Vanessa Kiuna, daughter of the late Bishop Kiuna, recently shared an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram.

This marks her first public post since laying her father to rest. In the heartfelt message, Vanessa reflected on the pain she has been going through in the past few months, admitting that the loss has deeply affected her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her Instagram post on September 3, Vanessa opened up about the challenges she has faced since her father’s passing. She revealed that the grief had left her uninspired, making it difficult for her to share on social media.

Vanessa Kiuna
Vanessa Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kathy Kiuna explains why she's active in church despite losing hubby

"Long time no post, why? It’s been a hard few months, and I didn’t feel inspired," she wrote, admitting the weight of her loss. Vanessa, an advocate based in Australia, had been silent on social media, choosing to take time to process her grief away from the public eye.

She shared a video of a man discussing a millionaire’s advice and revealed that it reminded her of a conversation she had with her father before he passed away. "But as I was reading and scrolling, this popped up on my page, and it aligned so perfectly with a conversation I had with my dad @bishopkiuna," Vanessa explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her message conveyed the depth of her emotions as she continued to mourn her father, saying, "I miss you deeply daily."

Despite the difficulties of the past few months, Vanessa ended her message on a hopeful note, expressing her desire for a fresh start. "May this new month be filled with inspiration," she wrote, signalling her readiness to move forward while cherishing the memories of her father.

A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa
A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Allan Kiuna became blueprint of marital success for daughter & South African hubby

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Kiuna passed away on Tuesday, July 9, after battling cancer. His death was a significant loss to his family, the congregation he led, and the wider community.

On Wednesday, July 17, the bishop was laid to rest in a deeply emotional ceremony held at the JCC Paradise in Thindigua, Kiambu County. The ceremony saw family members, friends, and mourners gather to bid farewell to the beloved spiritual leader.

The service was filled with tributes from those who had been touched by the bishop’s life and ministry. His three children, including Vanessa, honoured him with moving speeches, sharing cherished memories and expressing their deep love for their father.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

During her father’s burial, Vanessa gave a touching eulogy, reflecting on the lasting impact her father had on her life.

Vanessa spoke about how Bishop Kiuna had shaped her into the person she is today. She recalled the invaluable lessons he had imparted to her and how his guidance had influenced her life choices.

Vanessa also expressed her gratitude to the mourners who attended her father’s funeral, thanking them for their support during such a difficult time.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

It will come back to bite you - Tanasha Donna on exposing dark secrets

It will come back to bite you - Tanasha Donna on exposing dark secrets

Win for Willy Paul as DPP clears him of Diana Marua's harassment charges

Win for Willy Paul as DPP clears him of Diana Marua's harassment charges

Former KTN Health & Science editor appointed CEO of Gates-supported media house

Former KTN Health & Science editor appointed CEO of Gates-supported media house

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on last money conversation with late dad in moving tribute

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on last money conversation with late dad in moving tribute

Nanny Rosie explains why she can't bring former Lebanese boss to Kenya

Nanny Rosie explains why she can't bring former Lebanese boss to Kenya

Julie Gichuru departs from her role at Mastercard Foundation after 5 years

Julie Gichuru departs from her role at Mastercard Foundation after 5 years

Zuchu’s message to Diamond as Mama Dangote sets standards for daughter-in-law

Zuchu’s message to Diamond as Mama Dangote sets standards for daughter-in-law

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samidoh and his former manager Moses Marite

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Former Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Dr Mercy Korir

Former KTN Health & Science editor appointed CEO of Gates-supported media house