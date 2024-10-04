Vanessa Kiuna reflects on last money conversation with late dad in moving tribute

Vanessa Kiuna, daughter of the late Bishop Kiuna, recently shared an emotional tribute to her father on Instagram.

This marks her first public post since laying her father to rest. In the heartfelt message, Vanessa reflected on the pain she has been going through in the past few months, admitting that the loss has deeply affected her.

Vanessa Kiuna shares struggles after dad's passing

In her Instagram post on September 3, Vanessa opened up about the challenges she has faced since her father’s passing. She revealed that the grief had left her uninspired, making it difficult for her to share on social media.



"Long time no post, why? It’s been a hard few months, and I didn’t feel inspired," she wrote, admitting the weight of her loss. Vanessa, an advocate based in Australia, had been silent on social media, choosing to take time to process her grief away from the public eye.

She shared a video of a man discussing a millionaire’s advice and revealed that it reminded her of a conversation she had with her father before he passed away. "But as I was reading and scrolling, this popped up on my page, and it aligned so perfectly with a conversation I had with my dad @bishopkiuna," Vanessa explained.

Her message conveyed the depth of her emotions as she continued to mourn her father, saying, "I miss you deeply daily."

Despite the difficulties of the past few months, Vanessa ended her message on a hopeful note, expressing her desire for a fresh start. "May this new month be filled with inspiration," she wrote, signalling her readiness to move forward while cherishing the memories of her father.

A screenshot image of the late JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna and his daughters Vanessa

Bishop Allan Kiuna’s passing & burial

Bishop Kiuna passed away on Tuesday, July 9, after battling cancer. His death was a significant loss to his family, the congregation he led, and the wider community.

On Wednesday, July 17, the bishop was laid to rest in a deeply emotional ceremony held at the JCC Paradise in Thindigua, Kiambu County. The ceremony saw family members, friends, and mourners gather to bid farewell to the beloved spiritual leader.

The service was filled with tributes from those who had been touched by the bishop’s life and ministry. His three children, including Vanessa, honoured him with moving speeches, sharing cherished memories and expressing their deep love for their father.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna

Vanessa’s eulogy for her late father

During her father’s burial, Vanessa gave a touching eulogy, reflecting on the lasting impact her father had on her life.

Vanessa spoke about how Bishop Kiuna had shaped her into the person she is today. She recalled the invaluable lessons he had imparted to her and how his guidance had influenced her life choices.