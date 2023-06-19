The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

6 celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of 6 prominent celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day 2023.

From left: Nick Mutuma & Diamond Platnumz
Sunday, June 18, marked Father's Day, a special occasion celebrated worldwide to honour and appreciate the significant role that fathers play in their children's lives.

However, in recent years, a noteworthy trend has emerged, defying conventional expectations associated with the occasion.

An increasing number of women, deliberately are choosing not to celebrate their 'baby daddies' on this day.

Here is a list of six prominent celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

Renowned Tanzanian artist, Diamond, did not receive any recognition from his three baby mamas, Tanasha Donna, Hamisa Mobetto and Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan
Notably, even Zari, his Ugandan ex-partner, who often boasts about their successful co-parenting, did not acknowledge him.

Surprisingly, it was his fellow singer and signee, Zuchu, who sent him a special Father's Day wish.

Frankie has two baby mamas, Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka. However, neither of them acknowledged him on this special occasion.

Both Maureen and Corazon were seen going about their usual business, seemingly uninterested in celebrating Frankie as a father.

Popular comedian Mulamwah was not celebrated by his baby mama, Sonie Muthoni, on Father's Day.

Mulamwah and Sonie
She however, posted a heartfelt tribute to her own father, expressing love and gratitude for always being there for her and baby Keilah.

Amidst ongoing breakup rumors that have not been clarified, actor Blessing Lung'aho and his fiancée, Jackie Matubia, appear to be at odds.

While no concrete confirmation is available, Jackie posted a picture of herself with her two daughters, wishing herself a happy Father's Day.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho
Singer Bahati was surprisingly snubbed by both his wife and baby mama, Yvette Obura, with whom he shares a daughter.

In an unexpected turn, Bahati took the opportunity to post a picture of his wife and wished her a happy Father's Day instead.

Similar to the instances mentioned above, 'Disconnect' actor Nick Mutuma was also overlooked by his baby mama, Bridget Shighadi.

Actress Bridget Shighadi and Actor Nick Mutuma
The father of one chose to share several pictures of himself enjoying his time in town, seemingly unfazed by the absence of Father's Day recognition.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
