6 celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

However, in recent years, a noteworthy trend has emerged, defying conventional expectations associated with the occasion.

An increasing number of women, deliberately are choosing not to celebrate their 'baby daddies' on this day.

Here is a list of six prominent celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

Diamond Platnumz

Renowned Tanzanian artist, Diamond, did not receive any recognition from his three baby mamas, Tanasha Donna, Hamisa Mobetto and Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, even Zari, his Ugandan ex-partner, who often boasts about their successful co-parenting, did not acknowledge him.

Surprisingly, it was his fellow singer and signee, Zuchu, who sent him a special Father's Day wish.

Frankie JustGymIt

Frankie has two baby mamas, Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka. However, neither of them acknowledged him on this special occasion.

Both Maureen and Corazon were seen going about their usual business, seemingly uninterested in celebrating Frankie as a father.

Mulamwah

Popular comedian Mulamwah was not celebrated by his baby mama, Sonie Muthoni, on Father's Day.

Mulamwah and Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

She however, posted a heartfelt tribute to her own father, expressing love and gratitude for always being there for her and baby Keilah.

Blessing Lung'aho

Amidst ongoing breakup rumors that have not been clarified, actor Blessing Lung'aho and his fiancée, Jackie Matubia, appear to be at odds.

While no concrete confirmation is available, Jackie posted a picture of herself with her two daughters, wishing herself a happy Father's Day.

Actress Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati

Singer Bahati was surprisingly snubbed by both his wife and baby mama, Yvette Obura, with whom he shares a daughter.

In an unexpected turn, Bahati took the opportunity to post a picture of his wife and wished her a happy Father's Day instead.

Nick Mutuma

Similar to the instances mentioned above, 'Disconnect' actor Nick Mutuma was also overlooked by his baby mama, Bridget Shighadi.

Actress Bridget Shighadi and Actor Nick Mutuma (Courtesy/Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

