Nick Mutuma speaks amid reports of break up with Bridget Shighadi

Charles Ouma

The pair has had a protracted on-and-off relationship which continued for a while before they eventually decided to move in together and raise their daughter

Popular Kenya actor, producer and director Nick Mutuma has broken his silence amid reports that his relationship with fellow star Bridget Shighadi is on the rocks.

Reports indicate that things could have fallen apart for the celebrity pair who announced their engagement after a protracted on-and-off relationship that continued for a while before they eventually decided to move in together and raise their daughter, Dua.

When asked to shed some light on the matter during the premiere screening of a project he directed, Mutuma only gave a brief response and declined to delve into the matter further.

When asked about his family, the actor responded that everything was fine.

“My family is okay, the baby is okay. No further comment,” he said before moving on swiftly.

He steered away from the topic noting that the focus of the event was Black Shine Brightest Stories hence there was no “need to ruin the night commenting about my personal life”.

“Tonight is all about Black Shine Brightest Stories which has been the most hyped project. I don’t need to ruin the night commenting about my personal life,” Mutuma explained.

Reports of things falling apart surfaced last month when the actress jetted out of the country alone to Dubai where she celebrated her 31st birthday.

Conspicuously missing in the photos that the diva splashed on social media as she celebrated her birthday was the actor.

READ: Bridget Shighadi shares little known details about her relationship with Nick Mutuma

Mutuma remained quiet, not even sending happy birthday wishes to the mother of his daughter as he did when Shighadi turned 30 last year.

“May this day be as sunny as your smile. Happy birthday Bridget Shighadi and welcome to the third floor. Help me wish Mama Dua a happy birthday,” Mutuma wrote at the time in 2021.

Netizens were quick to read in between the lines and speculated that the pair could be going through a rocky patch with reports that they are no longer engaged surfacing.

Their silence (as none of them) moved in to set the record straight only gave the speculations a chance to circulate on social media.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

