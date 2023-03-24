Anerlisa Muigai shares 7 month celibacy journey

The successful entrepreneur disclosed that she has been celibate for the past seven months.

In an Instagram post on Thursday evening, Muigai shared her journey and the positive impacts she has experienced since deciding to practice celibacy.

"I have gone seven months without sex and I am still going strong. I feel better, and my perspective on everything has changed," Muigai wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her post piqued the interest and curiosity of her followers, who were taken aback by her surprising revelation and eager to learn more about her experiences.

Anerlisa had a privileged upbringing. She grew up in a wealthy family, attended the International School of Kenya, and pursued a Media and Communication Studies degree at the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom.

She is known for her successful business ventures, including Nero Company Limited, which produces a popular line of premium bottled water in Tanzania, and Executive Water, which produces premium bottled water in Kenya.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Regarding her relationships, Anerlisa has had a few high-profile romances. She dated businessman Stephen Kung'u for several years before breaking up in 2017.

Her most notable relationship was with Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, whom she started dating in 2018.

The couple got engaged in April 2020, but their relationship ended in September 2021, with Anerlisa announcing their separation on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

3 things to keep in mind when meeting Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa recently expressed disappointment in how some of her fans approached her. She explained three things that fans should do when meeting her.

The famous public figure took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night to share her experiences and highlight the importance of respecting personal space.

Anerlisa also discouraged people from asking for personal numbers when they met in person.