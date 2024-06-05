The sports category has moved to a new website.


Chiki Kuruka silences Ankali Ray's gossip with 5 recent achievements of husband Bien

Amos Robi

Bien in an interview on Obinna TV revealed that his biggest crushes are Nigerian singer Tems and Jamaica's Shenseea

Singer Bien
  • Bien's biggest crushes are Nigerian singer Tems and Jamaica's Shenseea
  • Chiki Kuruka defended her husband from those trying to drive a wedge between them after his remarks went viral
  • Chiki highlighted other achievements of Bien, such as his music and shows, to shift focus from the gossip

Digital content creator, choreographer, and Bien Baraza's manager Chiki Kuruka has come out to defend her husband Bien from those trying to create a rfit between her and her man after a video of him sharing his celebrity crushes went viral.

Chiki's husband, Bien went viral after naming Nigerian artist Tems and Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea as the two prominent female artists he finds attractive.

"I have dream women, many of them... just imagine if Tems DMs me, I’d have to talk to my wife, even if it were you, and if Shenseea DMs me, she could hit and run..." Bien humorously shared.

This sparked various reactions from netizens. Milele FM's Ankali Ray reached out to Chiki to hear her opinion regarding the matter, and she did not waste much time responding to him.

Singer Bien
Singer Bien

READ: Career sacrifice Bien is willing to make should he have kids

Ankali, in his usual style, asked Chiki how she felt when Bien made the remarks.

In her response, Chiki said she is not a party to such cheap gossip and instead listed five other things about her husband that the presenter should be asking about.

"Sorry, we don't get involved in that type of gossip, so don't call me with such questions," responded Chiki.

"Do you know what Bien has also done? He was on the BAL courtside, no one called me about that. Bien is also releasing a single with Fally Ipupa, no one is calling me about that. Bien spoke about his album release happening on the 5th with all these other artists, no one is calling me about that.

"Bien sold out a show with Heineken, no one called me about that. Bien just sold out an entire Australian tour, no one called me about that. So if you want to call about gossip, call someone else," a furious Chiki said.

Bien with Adenkule Gold at the BAL court side
Bien with Adenkule Gold at the BAL court side

READ: Sauti Sol's Bien confirms relocation of his posh nightclub to Kilimani

Chiki went on to chide netizens for taking things too seriously and falling hard for everything they consume on social media.

