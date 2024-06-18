The sports category has moved to a new website.

Churchill Show comedians to host tribute show for Fred Omondi at Carnivore [Details]

Amos Robi

Fred died at the Mama Lucy hospital where he was receiving treatment after a road accident

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi
  • The event will feature a lineup of renowned Kenyan comedians and personalities who were inspired by Fred Omondi's work
  • Fred Omondi was known for his work as a popular events emcee and a former member of the Churchill Show
  • The event aims to honor Fred Omondi's legacy and draw a large audience eager to celebrate his life

In a heartfelt tribute to the late comedian Fred Omondi, the Churchill Show is set to host a star-studded commemorative event at the Carnivore Simba Saloon on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The show, announced by comedian Churchill on his Instagram, promises to bring together some of Kenya's most beloved comedians and personalities who rose to fame through the iconic comedy platform.

"This Friday at Carnivore!! From 6 p.m. So many things happening, so soon. Sad. But this Friday... Let’s do it for Freddy, like never before. We shall all be there. See you then," Churchill shared in an emotional Instagram post.

The event will feature a lineup of renowned comedians including Jalas, Terence Creative, Mammito, Nasra, Prof Hamo, MC Antonio, Noriega, Jemutai, Chipukeezy, Butita, Sammy Kioko, Tom Daktari, Sleepy Davvy, YY, Teacher Wanjiku, Kreative Generetion, Consumeta, Rib Crackers, Malboro, DJ Shiti, Captain Otoyo, MCA Tricky, Jasper Murume, Oga Obinna, and Adhis Jojo.

This ensemble of talent is expected to deliver a memorable night filled with laughter, reflection, and celebration of Fred Omondi’s life and contributions to Kenyan comedy.

Fred Omondi, younger brother of the renowned comedian and activist Eric Omondi, tragically passed away following a bodaboda accident.

According to police reports, the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a speeding bus, causing both the rider and Fred to fall onto the road.

The late Fred Omondi
The late Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

He sustained multiple injuries to his legs and hands and was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Fred had carved a niche for himself in the comedy world as a popular events emcee and a former member of the Churchill Show.

His untimely death has left a significant void in the Kenyan entertainment industry. He had plans to spend the weekend in Meru, a detail he had shared on his Instagram stories, making his sudden passing even more poignant.

The tribute show at Carnivore aims to honour Fred Omondi’s legacy by bringing together the comedians and personalities who knew him best and were inspired by his work.

The late comedian Fred Omondi
The late comedian Fred Omondi The late comedian Fred Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The event is expected to draw a large audience, eager to celebrate the life of a man who brought joy and laughter to many.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
