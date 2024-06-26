Ciru Muriuki wears her heart on her sleeve for late Charles Ouda amidst protests

Ciru Muriuki joined the protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya

Among them is media personality Ciru Muriuki, who has been a prominent figure in the protests.

On Tuesday, June 25, Ciru made a statement by donning a memorial t-shirt honouring her late fiancé, Charles Ouda.

The late Charles Ouda and his fiancée Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

Remembering Charles Ouda

Charles Ouda, a beloved veteran actor, tragically passed away on the night of February 3. The cause of his death was not disclosed, leaving many of his fans and loved ones in mourning.

Ouda’s death came just five months after he proposed to Ciru Muriuki. The couple had been looking forward to a future together, making his sudden passing even more heartbreaking.

During Ouda’s cremation at the Kariokor Crematorium in Nairobi, Ciru was visibly distraught.

Ciru Muriuki honours late fiancé Charles Ouda during anti-Finance Bill protests Pulse Live Kenya

Ciru Muriuki's life after Charles Ouda's death

Despite the profound loss, Ciru Muriuki has shown remarkable strength and resilience. She has continued to honour Ouda’s memory through her public appearances and social media posts.

She has continued to celebrate and remember him in various ways. On June 25, she joined the anti-Finance Bill protests wearing a white t-shirt featuring Ouda’s photo.

The t-shirt bore the touching caption, "Charles Ouda, you were here my love." This simple yet profound gesture highlighted her enduring love and remembrance for Charles.

Ciru's choice to wear the t-shirt during the protests served as a personal tribute to Ouda while also participating in a significant national movement.

Ciru Muriuki honours late fiancé Charles Ouda during anti-Finance Bill protests Pulse Live Kenya

Her presence at the protests, adorned with the memorial t-shirt, resonated deeply with many who saw her, reminding them of their late beloved actor.

The Finance Bill 2024 has sparked widespread protests across Kenya, with many citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with the proposed tax hikes and other financial measures.