Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Ciru has been associated with shows that cover a range of topics, from current affairs to lifestyle and entertainment.

She has recently been trending on social media following the death of her fiancé Charles Ouda.

Early life

Ciru Muriuki's journey from the vibrant streets of Bahati and South B in Nairobi to the forefront of Kenyan media is a tale of resilience, passion, and transformative growth.

Born into a family where her father served as a civil servant, Ciru grew up understanding the values of dedication and public service.

With two sisters by her side, she experienced the joys and complexities of sibling relationships, all while basking in the warmth of her parents' happy marriage, which offered her early lessons in healthy relationships.

Despite a tumultuous relationship with her mother during her teenage years, Ciru found solace and inspiration in her bond with her father, with whom she was exceptionally close.

This familial backdrop, characterized by both love and challenges, set the stage for Ciru's remarkable resilience and empathetic outlook.

Education and Career

Ciru's academic journey began with high aspirations as she entered the University of Nairobi's medical school after graduating from Kianda School.

However, her true calling in broadcast media led her to pivot from medical studies to the vibrant world of journalism.

This decision marked the beginning of a dynamic career that would see her voice resonate through the airwaves of Kenya.

In 2008, Ciru took her first steps into the media industry at Homeboyz Radio, captivating late-night listeners as a presenter and entertainment news reporter.

Ciru Muriuki

Her ability to engage with a diverse audience set her apart, laying the foundation for a career marked by versatility and a knack for storytelling.

Her talent and hard work led her to Kiss 100 radio in 2013, and shortly thereafter, in 2014, she joined Nation Media Group.

Here, she worked alongside Anto NeoSoul, further honing her skills and establishing her presence in the media landscape.

Despite facing a setback in 2015 when she was among several journalists let go by the company, Ciru's resilience shone through as she joined Royal Media Services.

Her journey continued at Mediamax Networks in 2017, where she served as a morning news anchor and digital editor.

Ciru's career reached an international audience in 2018 when she joined the BBC, contributing significantly over five years until her departure in 2022.

Impact on Media

Ciru Muriuki's impact on the media industry is immeasurable. Following her departure from the BBC, she did not see it as an end but as an opportunity to evolve.

Embracing the role of a millennial mentor and storyteller, Ciru ventured into influencer work and podcasting, launching 'The Undiscovered Podcast'.

This platform allowed her to share her wealth of knowledge and experiences, touching on art, culture, and music, and engaging in thought-provoking conversations.

Her journey through the ever-changing media landscape showcases her adaptability and relentless pursuit of growth.

Ciru has openly discussed the challenges she faced, including job loss and industry gatekeeping, yet her optimism and determination have never waned.

Personal Life

On a personal note, Ciru Muriuki was engaged to legendary actor Charles Ouda, in September 2023.

She also experienced a profound personal loss with the passing of her father in 2020. Her father, who succumbed to COVID-19, was a central figure in her life, providing her with support, love, and guidance throughout her journey.

Ciru described him as her "anchor" and "best friend," underscoring the immense impact he had on her life and the void his passing left.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ciru's personal experiences with health challenges, including her battle with endometriosis, underscore her courage and willingness to share her vulnerabilities, providing support and encouragement to many.

Ciru Muriuki's story is one of overcoming adversity, embracing change, and making a lasting impact.