Citizen TV reporter in pain after boy he went to report died in accident was nephew

Amos Robi

The journalist is now grappling with the loss of his nephew, a boy full of life and potential

Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi
Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi
  • His nephew fell into a 2-million-litre water tank at a school and tragically drowned
  • The school administration's negligence led to the malfunction of the water tank and the tragic incident
  • The fire and rescue team were called an hour later to retrieve the boy's body

In a heart-wrenching twist of fate, Gregory Murithi, a Royal Media Services reporter, experienced a devastating personal loss while on duty.

Murithi was called to cover an incident at Rwanyange Primary and Junior Secondary School, only to discover that the victim was his own nephew.

Murithi received an urgent call from his brother about a tragic accident at a nearby school.

"At Rwanyange Primary and Junior Secondary School, there is a big concrete tank that accommodates 2 million litres of water.

"Yesterday, my brother, while at a nearby market near the school, heard there is a child who has fallen in the water tank and called me," Murithi shared. "Bro, I heard a child has fallen into the water tank here at Rwanyange. Come quickly to cover the news. I'll tell you more when you get here," Murithi's brother had urged.

Gregory Murithi's nephew
Gregory Murithi's nephew

Just minutes later, the situation took a horrifying turn. Murithi's brother called again, this time with a trembling voice.

"Bro, I see Tiffa's clothes and glasses at the bottom of the tank," he said, breathing heavily before hanging up.

The 2-million-litre water tank at the school had been in disrepair for some time. The outlet used by students to fetch water had malfunctioned.

Instead of fixing the problem, the school administration resorted to sending pupils into the tank through a small opening to fetch water manually.

Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi
Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi

According to witnesses, Murithi’s nephew, Evans, was tasked with fetching water. He reportedly slipped and fell into the tank, leading to his tragic and untimely death. Fellow students screamed for help, but their calls went unanswered for crucial minutes.

"The school didn't help my brother's son, and he drowned to his painful death," Murithi lamented. The fire and rescue team were only called an hour later to retrieve Evans' body.

Gregory Murithi is now grappling with the profound loss of his nephew, a boy full of life and potential.

"You left home yesterday morning so happy and jovial as usual to school to gain education and chase poverty.

Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi
Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi Citizen TV reporter Gregory Murithi Pulse Live Kenya

"But right now, it's so painful that today I went to see if you were properly preserved in a mortuary fridge. Rwanyange JSS, you have taken away a life that meant a lot to me, to my family," he expressed with deep sorrow.

