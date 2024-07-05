The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Lynet Okumu

Lulu Hassan sends fiery message after X user accuses her of lying about her past.

Lulu Hassan
Lulu Hassan
  • Lulu Hassan confronted an X user who accused her of lying about past relationships.
  • Her response was direct and firm, emphasising the importance of respecting people's personal lives in the public sphere.
  • Despite attempts to stir controversy, Lulu and Rashid continue to focus on their family and careers, setting a positive example.

Recommended articles

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan recently confronted an X user who attempted to tarnish her reputation with a throwback photo.

The incident highlighted Hassan's ability to defend herself while maintaining her dignity and poise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy began when an X user named Kevin, operating under the handle @5People, shared an old photo of Lulu Hassan with another man.

X user posts past photo of Lulu Hassan on July 3
X user posts past photo of Lulu Hassan on July 3 X user posts past photo of Lulu Hassan on July 3 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lulu Hassan’s tips on having a successful marriage

The image, depicting a young and fresh-faced Hassan early in her career, was accompanied by claims that Hassan had been linked to the man before marrying her current husband, Rashid Abdalla.

Kevin labeled Hassan a liar in his post, suggesting that she had hidden her past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lulu Hassan, known for her grace and professionalism, did not let the post slide. She quickly responded to Kevin's allegations, urging him to show respect and refrain from dragging her into his jokes.

Hassan's response, written in Swahili, was direct and firm: "Fanya heshima sitaki upuzi wako," which translates to "Have respect, I don't want your nonsense."

Her response resonated with many of her fans, who praised her for standing up for herself and handling the situation with dignity.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan
Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Hassan’s rebuttal emphasised the importance of respecting people's personal lives, especially in the public sphere where misinformation can spread rapidly.

Adding to the public interest in Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla’s personal life, a light-hearted moment between the couple recently went viral.

In June 2024, a video from the Citizen TV studios showed Rashid playfully telling his wife that he would like to have four wives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, which captured the couple preparing for a broadcast, showcased their affectionate and humorous dynamic.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan with her husband Rashid Abdallah
Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan with her husband Rashid Abdallah Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan with her husband Rashid Abdallah Pulse Live Kenya

In the clip, Rashid and Lulu were getting mic'd up for a bulletin when a colleague asked Rashid if he had a wife.

Rashid jokingly replied, "Aah, niko soko," meaning "No, I'm on the market," prompting laughter from both him and Lulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lulu then asked Rashid if he wanted a second wife, to which he playfully responded that two were too few for him and that he would prefer four wives.

"Mimi? Hata wanne. Wawili wachache. Wanne ndio watanifaa. Bado nakaa young. Nataka wanne," he joked, meaning 'Me? Even four. Two is too few. Four would suit me. I still look young. I want four.'

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan
Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rashid Abdalla & Lulu excite fans with beautiful coincidence on Live TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla are often seen as one of Kenya's power couples, frequently sharing glimpses of their loving relationship both on and off social media.

Their playful banter and evident affection for each other have earned them admiration from fans who see them as a model of a modern, loving partnership.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan
Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the occasional attempt to stir controversy or spread false information, the couple continues to focus on their family and careers, setting a positive example for many.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Heels & manicured nails - Frankie JustGymIt defends new fashion choices

Heels & manicured nails - Frankie JustGymIt defends new fashion choices

Singapore's unique Museum where top celebrities & icons are 'recreated'

Singapore's unique Museum where top celebrities & icons are 'recreated'

June Ruto's Biography: Early life, career, husband & ambassadorial role in Poland

June Ruto's Biography: Early life, career, husband & ambassadorial role in Poland

What prompted Joanna Kinuthia to share news of break up with Chris Kaiga

What prompted Joanna Kinuthia to share news of break up with Chris Kaiga

Photo with MP exonerates man from DCI's wanted list

Photo with MP exonerates man from DCI's wanted list

Chipukeezy’s bold stand on protests draws fierce criticism

Chipukeezy’s bold stand on protests draws fierce criticism

Kate Actress’ 6-item prayer list for son Leon

Kate Actress’ 6-item prayer list for son Leon

From Bio-Med to digital star: How Mike Muchiri swapped lab coats for content

From Bio-Med to digital star: How Mike Muchiri swapped lab coats for content

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Baby mama & alleged wife to the late Fred Omondi

Fred Omondi's 'wife' speaks on how they met, as she welcomes her co-wives

Joyce Gituro was sworn in as the Chief Officer in the Department of Public Communications and E-government on Monday July 1, 2024

Many phases of Joyce Gituro: 'Tausi' actor, radio boss, single mom & now gov't officer

TikTok couple Whitney and Warren (Instagram)

Against all odds! Warren & Whitney silence haters with a healthy, bouncing baby boy

Content creator & comedian Jacky Vike 'Awinja'

Awinja ready to marry in Sega to honour Fred Omondi: Who's the lucky man?