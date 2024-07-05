Lulu breathes fire after X user challenges her relationship history

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan recently confronted an X user who attempted to tarnish her reputation with a throwback photo.

The incident highlighted Hassan's ability to defend herself while maintaining her dignity and poise.

X user posts controversial post about Lulu Hassan

The controversy began when an X user named Kevin, operating under the handle @5People, shared an old photo of Lulu Hassan with another man.

X user posts past photo of Lulu Hassan on July 3 Pulse Live Kenya

The image, depicting a young and fresh-faced Hassan early in her career, was accompanied by claims that Hassan had been linked to the man before marrying her current husband, Rashid Abdalla.

Kevin labeled Hassan a liar in his post, suggesting that she had hidden her past.

Lulu Hassan's swift response

Lulu Hassan, known for her grace and professionalism, did not let the post slide. She quickly responded to Kevin's allegations, urging him to show respect and refrain from dragging her into his jokes.

Hassan's response, written in Swahili, was direct and firm: "Fanya heshima sitaki upuzi wako," which translates to "Have respect, I don't want your nonsense."

Her response resonated with many of her fans, who praised her for standing up for herself and handling the situation with dignity.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Hassan’s rebuttal emphasised the importance of respecting people's personal lives, especially in the public sphere where misinformation can spread rapidly.

Rashid Abdalla's playful comment about having four wives

Adding to the public interest in Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla’s personal life, a light-hearted moment between the couple recently went viral.

In June 2024, a video from the Citizen TV studios showed Rashid playfully telling his wife that he would like to have four wives.

The video, which captured the couple preparing for a broadcast, showcased their affectionate and humorous dynamic.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan with her husband Rashid Abdallah Pulse Live Kenya

The viral video

In the clip, Rashid and Lulu were getting mic'd up for a bulletin when a colleague asked Rashid if he had a wife.

Rashid jokingly replied, "Aah, niko soko," meaning "No, I'm on the market," prompting laughter from both him and Lulu.

Lulu then asked Rashid if he wanted a second wife, to which he playfully responded that two were too few for him and that he would prefer four wives.

"Mimi? Hata wanne. Wawili wachache. Wanne ndio watanifaa. Bado nakaa young. Nataka wanne," he joked, meaning 'Me? Even four. Two is too few. Four would suit me. I still look young. I want four.'

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Couple goals and public perception

Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla are often seen as one of Kenya's power couples, frequently sharing glimpses of their loving relationship both on and off social media.

Their playful banter and evident affection for each other have earned them admiration from fans who see them as a model of a modern, loving partnership.

Citizen TV presenter Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya